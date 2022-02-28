Kearney Area Community Foundation invites inquiries about its Legacy Society

KEARNEY — The Kearney Area Community Foundation is inviting the public to learn about its Legacy Society and consider including the foundation in their estate plans.

Legacy Society members make a gift to the foundation to be sure their dollars are used in the way they intended, and to create a legacy beyond their lifetime.

The foundation could be included in a will, trust, charitable remainder trust, life insurance policy or any other kind of charitable gift.

Benefits of membership include recognition at special events, professional staff guidance with planning, and a personalized giving plan to ensure philanthropy.

For more information, call KACF President/CEO Judi Sickler at 308-237-3114.