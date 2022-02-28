 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Kearney Area Community Foundation invites inquiries about its Legacy Society

  • 0
Kearney Area Community Foundation logo

KEARNEY — The Kearney Area Community Foundation is inviting the public to learn about its Legacy Society and consider including the foundation in their estate plans.

Legacy Society members make a gift to the foundation to be sure their dollars are used in the way they intended, and to create a legacy beyond their lifetime.

The foundation could be included in a will, trust, charitable remainder trust, life insurance policy or any other kind of charitable gift.

Benefits of membership include recognition at special events, professional staff guidance with planning, and a personalized giving plan to ensure philanthropy.

For more information, call KACF President/CEO Judi Sickler at 308-237-3114.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Kearney's Faith Christian School eyes a Christian high school

Kearney's Faith Christian School eyes a Christian high school

In the next few weeks, every household in Kearney and within a 15-mile radius outside city boundaries will receive a survey inquiring about community interest in that idea, which has been explored by Faith Christian School’s board and an exploratory committee of parents, grandparents and retired teachers.

Divas at Kearney Floral living up to a big legacy

Divas at Kearney Floral living up to a big legacy

10 years since they launched Divas, Stacy Schulte, Megan Axmann and Chelsie Bebensee are tackling the next big challenge. They’re the new owners of Kearney Floral, a business that’s been a part of Kearney since 1907.

Watch Now: Related Video

On the Polish border, refugees arrive while others head to Ukraine to fight

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News