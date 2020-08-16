KEARNEY — That day in the duck blind 26 years ago was more than it was cracked up to be.
“It was a cold morning,” Roger Jasnoch said. “We’d had a little breakfast and we were drowning in coffee. Things were a little slow, and I started a conversation.”
Dan Lindstrom and Jeff Anderson remember it as a sunny afternoon when “the birds weren’t flying,” but never mind.
Jasnoch began to talk about creating a community foundation in Kearney similar to the thriving Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation in North Platte.
He envisioned it as a foundation for the fledgling Leadership Kearney program, from which Lindstrom and Anderson had just graduated.
“One of us — I can’t remember who — said, ‘You could do all that with a community foundation. You could form a foundation within the community to solicit tax-deductible contributions for many nonprofits. We talked so much that duck hunting became secondary,” Lindstrom said.
“By the time we got done hunting, we had determined that we needed a foundation,” Anderson said.
“We had the right players in place,” added Jasnoch, then executive director of the Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce. Lindstrom was an attorney, and Anderson, now CEO and president of Contryman Wealth Advisors in Hastings, was an certified public accountant.
Taking shape
The trio presented the concept at the 1995 Kearney Tomorrow, a forum held every five years to identify Kearney’s strengths and weaknesses. Their idea was one of 10 the forum decided to pursue. It realized that Kearney had no centralized nonprofit organization that could help build charitable resources to benefit the community.
“People could donate to various institutions and causes in one process, rather than donate to separate foundations for, say, a hospital or a church,” Lindstrom said. “People were working with foundations in Hastings and Grand Island because there was no such foundation in Kearney.”
Gaining support
Soon a task force was formed.
“Someone said, ‘Whatever you do, hire someone to run it. A volunteer organization can only get so many things done,’” Jasnoch said.
The group hired Marge Lauer, executive director of the Phelps County Community Foundation in Holdrege, as the KACF’s founding executive director. They had gotten advice from her as they formed the organization. Lauer was happy in Holdrege, but “I thought it would be fascinating to start from scratch,” she said.
Lindstrom said hiring her was “the best decision we made.” Jasnoch, now executive director of the Kearney Visitors Bureau, agreed. “With Marge, we were off to the races,” he said.
One of the first investors was Hastings resident Cal Johnson, a third-generation executive with Johnson Imperial in Hastings. He had helped launch Hastings Community Foundation in 1994 and believed in the concept.
“I’d been involved in the Kearney community starting in 1958, and even though I didn’t live there, I felt that you owe back to the communities you work in,” Johnson said.
Bumps and starts
The foundation was chartered in late 1995. Lauer had no doubt that the foundation would succeed when the doors opened in January 1996.
“The board included dynamite people like Paul Younes and Gene Koepke. I knew these people would make it go no matter what,” she said. Lindstrom chaired the board for its first three years.
The chamber let the foundation use an office at bargain-basement rent. “We were very conservative about getting this off the ground,” Lauer said.
When Lauer took the job, she was told they had enough cash on hand to pay her for just one year, “but I didn’t worry about it. With the people who were involved, I knew they’d have it even though we had no extra cash and no endowment,” she said.
Those first few years were touch-and-go.
One year after KACF’s founding, the board was told the foundation would collapse unless it could raise operational funds. Within 10 days, Kearney raised $19,000.
“That definitely was a call to action, but there was no panic behind it,” Lauer said. “I had great confidence due to my board of directors.”
She was right.
The foundation went from zero to $5 million in assets in its first five years. “We also made $2 million in grants. We went from scratch to that,” Lauer said.
New concept takes off
Jeanne Ross, an original board member, called Lauer “a great leader.”
She said, “At that time, a community foundation was a relatively new concept, and she had to take great pains in explaining the concept and the need for such an organization.”
Lauer led the foundation for five years. She left in 2001 to become executive director of the Yanney Heritage Park Foundation, work she had assisted with as part of KACF.
“I had a passion for nonprofit work. It’s so altruistic to be doing something for someone else,” she said.
‘In awe’
Her successor at the chamber was Judi Sickler, the current KACF executive director and president. Sickler watched pennies carefully, too. When she made deposits at the bank, she’d pick up stray paper clips she saw lying around and take them back to the office for use there.
Now, 25 years later, the retired Lauer said, “I am absolutely in awe of the foundation. It’s gone beyond what I ever imagined it could be. I know I’ll never have millions of dollars to give away, but I certainly could raise it. Serving was my way of contributing.”
The KACF job even inspired Lauer to earn her master’s degree in philanthropy and development. Her background was in marketing and real estate, but through her foundation work, “I saw people who had the means use community foundations to contribute to those in need. I wanted to understand these facts a lot better to serve donors and the community to the best of my ability,” she said.
The KACF founders look back in awe, too.
Lindstrom said, “I had no idea the kind of impact we’d have on the community. The financial support we have is much bigger than we expected. Projects done through the foundation are much greater than we’d ever guess.”
Ross echoed that. “We started with little to no funds, and we expected people to believe and invest in the concept that giving to a fund will benefit the community more than individual gifts. It still amazes me that the foundation has become this successful.”