Kearney area communities planning Memorial Day festivities

AXTELL — Memorial Day services and celebrations will take place this weekend after a year of going without or having smaller ceremonies.

The community of Axtell will hold its annual Memorial Day celebration and has added more events to the schedule this year, said Axtell City Clerk Vicki Nelson.

“It’s always been what Axtell has done and what it’s known for,” Nelson said. “We want to keep the young people and the kids involved so it doesn’t die out with the older generation.”

The celebration will kick off at 1 p.m. Saturday when the Axtell Swimming Pool opens for the summer. The festivities will continue at 1 p.m. Sunday with the Sarah Nelson Donate Life Walk followed by Fox Fit cornhole, bingo and a hamburger and hotdog cookout at 2 p.m. at Thunderhead in Axtell.

Memorial Day activities will begin at 8 a.m. Monday with the Presbyterian Pancake Breakfast at First Presbyterian Church in Axtell followed by a program at 10 a.m. at the Pleasant Hills Cemetery.