Kearney Area Children's Museum's Breakfast with Santa will be drive-thru this year

KEARNEY — The Kearney Area Children’s Museum will hold a drive-thru Breakfast with Santa 8-10 a.m. Dec. 5 at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds, 3807 N Avenue.

Upon arrival children will get a stocking that they can fill with goodies as they drive around the event and meet Frosty, Rudolph, Anna, Elsa, Olaf and Santa Claus.

The Noon and Dobytown Kiwanis clubs will make hot pancakes and sausage to provide breakfast to-go.

Families are invited to bring a toy to donate for Toys for Totes.

Cost is $8 for KACM members and their children ages 3 and up, and $10 for non-members and their children.

Two time slots are available: 8-9 a.m. or 9-10 a.m. Families can come anytime during their appointed hour.

Families should wear masks because their car windows will be down as they drive through the event. Museum staff members and vendors at stocking stuffer stations will wear masks as well.

For tickets, visit www.kearneychildrensmuseum.org or call 308-698-2228.