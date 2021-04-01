Kearney Area Children's Museum plans casino night fundraiser

KEARNEY — The Kearney Area Children’s Museum sponsors its 14th annual Casino Night, a Treasure Chest fundraiser, on April 10 at the Younes Conference Center, 416 W. Talmadge Road.

Cocktails and a silent auction begin at 5:45 p.m., followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m.

Cost is $60 per person or $440 for a table of eight. A cash bar will be available. Casual attire is preferred. Precautions will be taken at the event to match local health measures.

Deadline to purchase tickets is Sunday. Visit sales.kearneychildrensmuseum.org/benefit.aspx.

The silent auction items can be viewed on the KACM Facebook page April 6 through 11 p.m. April 10. Winning items may be picked up April 12 at KACM, 5827 Fourth Ave.