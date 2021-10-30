Kearney Area Children's Museum opens renovated bank exhibit

KEARNEY — Kids can learn how to use money wisely at the newly renovated bank exhibit at the Kearney Area Children’s Museum, 5827 Fourth Ave.
The exhibit, sponsored by First National Bank of Omaha, also teaches elementary math skills.
Kids can learn about being a bank teller and the importance of saving, spending and sharing their finances. A wall mural, Penny the Pig game, interactive ATM, and kid-size car help them do that.
Traci Winscot, KACM executive director, said, “Children are going to love playing in this space, and they will be learning something new.”
For more information, visit kearneychildrensmuseum.org.
