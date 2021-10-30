 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kearney Area Children's Museum opens renovated bank exhibit
0 Comments
top story

Kearney Area Children's Museum opens renovated bank exhibit

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Kearney Area Children’s Museum

The museum's Little Sprouts Market is one of the most popular zones.

 Erika Pritchard, Kearney Hub file

KEARNEY — Kids can learn how to use money wisely at the newly renovated bank exhibit at the Kearney Area Children’s Museum, 5827 Fourth Ave.

The exhibit, sponsored by First National Bank of Omaha, also teaches elementary math skills.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Kids can learn about being a bank teller and the importance of saving, spending and sharing their finances. A wall mural, Penny the Pig game, interactive ATM, and kid-size car help them do that.

Traci Winscot, KACM executive director, said, “Children are going to love playing in this space, and they will be learning something new.”

For more information, visit kearneychildrensmuseum.org.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Sheriff defends decision to file Cuomo complaint

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Law enforcement continue to look for Elm Creek man
Local News

Law enforcement continue to look for Elm Creek man

Christopher Loupin, 28, was last seen Nov. 17, 2019, at the 4 Seasons Campground north of the Elm Creek interchange. He is described as being 5-feet 10-inches tall, brown hair and eyes, and was last seen wearing shorts and a T-shirt.

John and Connie Beck think they nailed it for their Minden home
Local News

John and Connie Beck think they nailed it for their Minden home

The smallest of details have a story in the home of John and Connie Beck of Minden. There’s a tiny coin purse in a shadow box that John’s grandmother gave to him when he was 7 or 8 years old. Two hats rest on top of the kitchen cabinets that belonged to his parents in the 1940s or ’50s. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News