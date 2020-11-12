Kearney Area Children's Museum gets grant to update agriculture exhibit

KEARNEY — Kearney Area Children’s Museum has received a $2,000 Farm Credit Services of America’s Working Here Fund grant to update its “My Farm” agriculture exhibit.

“The plan is to highlight the impact agriculture has in our community and beyond, educate children about where food comes from, and showcase occupations in agriculture,” said museum Executive Director Traci Winscot.

New hands-on education components will include fruit trees with apples to pick and a full-size fiberglass cow children can milk. The cow will share audible fun facts with guests.

Updates also will tie the ag exhibit to other museum areas to share the farm-to-fork concept to children, including irrigation, transportation and crops distribution.

“At FCSAmerica, we value the opportunity to support the future generations of ag producers,” said Tami Campbell, regional vice president of retail operations at the Kearney office.

Kearney Area Children’s Museum is one of 34 organizations to receive an FCSAmerica 2020 third quarter Working Here Fund grant.