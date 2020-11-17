 Skip to main content
Kearney Area Children’s Museum's Fall Fun Night is Thursday

KEARNEY — Buffalo County Rooted in Relationships is collaborating with the Kearney Area Children’s Museum to have a Free Fall Fun Night 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the children’s museum.

The first 100 families will receive a voucher for a free book and fun take-home packet with activities geared toward social emotional development. Social and emotional skills are the foundation for helping children thrive for years to come.

All attendees will be required to wear a mask. State directed health measures have been observed in planning and hosting this event.

For updates, visit the Facebook event page at facebook.com/events/1035734513600064.

