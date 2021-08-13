 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kearney Area Children’s Museum ‘Roadway Heroes’ returns
0 Comments
top story

Kearney Area Children’s Museum ‘Roadway Heroes’ returns

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Easton Allison

Easton Allison gets a feel for the driver’s seat and steering wheel of a Humvee. Easton is the son of Katie and Michael Allison of Kearney.

 Rick Brown, Yard Light Media, courtesy

KEARNEY — Children will get an opportunity to meet community helpers when Kearney Area Children’s Museum presents “Roadway Heroes” 9:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds.

Liam Westering

Liam Westering, age 3, son of Amy and Bill Westering, tries out the horn in a garbage truck during the Roadway Heroes event in 2013 organized by KidZone — Kearney Area Children’s Museum.

Fire trucks, buses, ambulances, police cars, dump trucks and perhaps even a helicopter — the vehicles that our community helpers use — will be on display for children to enjoy, up close and personal.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Admission to the event is $3 for children who are museum members, $5 for nonmembers, $2 for all adults and free to ages 2 and younger. Purchasing tickets at the event will be cash only.

“Roadway Heroes”

Children get to explore many different types of trucks and heavy equipment during Kearney Children’s Museum’s Touch-A-Truck event, “Roadway Heroes.”

For more information visit KearneyChildrensMuseum.org or call 308-698-2228.

The event will include the potential for loud noises such as horns or sirens. Children can honk horns inside specific vehicles while others will be “silent.” Feel free to bring hearing protection for your child if needed.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Artist recalls life with the Berlin Wall

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News