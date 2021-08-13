Kearney Area Children’s Museum ‘Roadway Heroes’ returns

KEARNEY — Children will get an opportunity to meet community helpers when Kearney Area Children’s Museum presents “Roadway Heroes” 9:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds.

Fire trucks, buses, ambulances, police cars, dump trucks and perhaps even a helicopter — the vehicles that our community helpers use — will be on display for children to enjoy, up close and personal.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Admission to the event is $3 for children who are museum members, $5 for nonmembers, $2 for all adults and free to ages 2 and younger. Purchasing tickets at the event will be cash only.

For more information visit KearneyChildrensMuseum.org or call 308-698-2228.

The event will include the potential for loud noises such as horns or sirens. Children can honk horns inside specific vehicles while others will be “silent.” Feel free to bring hearing protection for your child if needed.