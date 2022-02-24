Kearney Area Children’s Museum names new executive director

KEARNEY — Kearney Area Children’s Museum recently announced that Janell Brown has been named the new executive director of the museum.

Brown is an experienced nonprofit manager with a demonstrated commitment to investing in children and families. For the past 18 years, Brown has served in various leadership roles for the YMCA, most recently as executive director of the Don Sjogren Community YMCA in Holdrege. Brown stepped into the new role with the Kearney Area Children’s Museum on Jan. 1 in the Alia Arram Memorial Building on Fourth Avenue.

“I’m thrilled to be joining Kearney Area Children’s Museum’s team at such an exciting time for the museum. Now more than ever, children need a safe, nurturing, exciting space to dream, discover and develop. I am honored to join an organization rooted in such a wonderful community, and I look forward to helping lead KACM to continued success,” said Brown.

“Janell’s passion for our mission as well as the children in our community will help KACM serve our community by bringing families together, embrace our community and encourage children to play, learn and grow” said Christy Margritz, KACM Board president.

For more information, contact Brown at 308-698-2228 or visit https://kearneychildrensmuseum.org.