KEARNEY — Two nonprofits have received grants from the Bayer Fund.
The United Way of the Kearney Area will use a $6,000 grant to create Head Start’s community garden STEM project.
Kearney Area Children’s Museum will use a $5,000 grant to update its agriculture exhibit.
The grant for Head Start covers the garden start-up costs, including installation, labor, materials and consumables. It will allow the center to get the garden beds in place before the school year begins, according to Jessica Wall Alber, program manager.
The children will learn as they plant seeds, water and weed the plants, watch plants grow and enjoy the vegetables, she said. They will develop skills of problem solving, critical thinking and strategic planning, which are all parts of STEM, which stands for science, technology, engineering and math education.
The KACM grant will help the museum renovate the space by providing items that emphasize the importance of agriculture in the world today, said Traci Winscot, executive director.
This grant will affect early child development in agriculture through STEM components, including plant and animal science, engineering, environmental science and natural resources, and knowledge about farming concepts and processes.
In 2019, Bayer Fund awarded more than $14 million to more than 3,200 charitable and nonprofit organizations to help address needs in food and nutrition, STEM education and community development.
To learn more, visit fund.bayer.us.