 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kearney Area Children’s Museum EGG-Stravaganza is Thursday
0 comments
top story

Kearney Area Children’s Museum EGG-Stravaganza is Thursday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

KEARNEY — Pre-registration is required by 5 p.m. Tuesday for Thursday’s EGG-Stravaganza in a Bag, sponsored by the Kearney Area Children’s Museum at 5827 Fourth Ave.

Families will walk through the museum, stopping at activity stations where children can play educational games and get fun goodies for their Easter baskets. On their way out, children can do a mini-egg hunt and meet the Easter bunny.

Admission is $5 for KACF member children aged three and up, and $10 for non-member children. Children under age three are free. Guests must pre-register, and masks are required.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Tickets must be purchased for one of two time slots: 5:30-6:30 p.m. or 6:45-7:45 p.m.

Guests can also purchase a $5 take-out meal from Hot Meals USA. The menu includes a hot dog, mac and cheese and chips for children, and roast beef, mashed potatoes and green beans for adults. No reservations are required for meals.

Families who cannot attend can purchase a spring-themed bag from the museum and celebrate at home. Bags contain 10 filled plastic eggs and fun activities to do at home. The first bag per family is $10, and $5 for second and subsequent bags.per child.

Bags can be picked up at 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the day of purchase, through Friday.

For both events, call 308-698-2228.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NY Woman: Gov. Cuomo forced kisses on my cheek

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News