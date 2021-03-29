Kearney Area Children’s Museum EGG-Stravaganza is Thursday

KEARNEY — Pre-registration is required by 5 p.m. Tuesday for Thursday’s EGG-Stravaganza in a Bag, sponsored by the Kearney Area Children’s Museum at 5827 Fourth Ave.

Families will walk through the museum, stopping at activity stations where children can play educational games and get fun goodies for their Easter baskets. On their way out, children can do a mini-egg hunt and meet the Easter bunny.

Admission is $5 for KACF member children aged three and up, and $10 for non-member children. Children under age three are free. Guests must pre-register, and masks are required.

Tickets must be purchased for one of two time slots: 5:30-6:30 p.m. or 6:45-7:45 p.m.

Guests can also purchase a $5 take-out meal from Hot Meals USA. The menu includes a hot dog, mac and cheese and chips for children, and roast beef, mashed potatoes and green beans for adults. No reservations are required for meals.

Families who cannot attend can purchase a spring-themed bag from the museum and celebrate at home. Bags contain 10 filled plastic eggs and fun activities to do at home. The first bag per family is $10, and $5 for second and subsequent bags.per child.