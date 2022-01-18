Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce will celebrate 103 years during annual banquet

KEARNEY — The Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting its 103rd annual meeting Monday at the Younes Conference Center. The celebration will highlight the teamwork and dedication that has built the foundation for success at the Chamber, as well as recognizing the accomplishments of the Kearney business community and honored guests.
The evening will kick off by recognizing the Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce’s outgoing board members: Megan Goeke, owner of Hello Beautiful Bridal & Formal Wear and the assistant director: online coordinator and academic adviser at the University of Nebraska at Kearney; Nick Ward, president of Ward Laboratories Inc., and Yousef Ghamedi, co-owner of Cunningham’s Journal. This will be followed by the traditional passing of the gavel from 2021 chair of the board Ken Mehlin, to the 2022 chair, Doug Brummels.
This year’s keynote speaker, Kelsey Ruwe, is chief of staff at Carson Group in Omaha. Kelsey, a University of Nebraska at Kearney graduate, oversees talent, human resources and corporate communications at Carson. In nearly 15 years, Kelsey has been instrumental in hiring, training and educating nearly 300 employees.
When she joined Carson in 2008, Kelsey was responsible for local events, marketing promotion and human resources. She since has risen in position from director of HR, vice president of talent and now chief of staff, directly alongside the executive board.
Carson’s new headquarters is in the prior Boys Town west farm property. Under Ruwe’s leadership, Carson completed the $80 million two-tower campus. She was responsible for overseeing the construction, design and development, as well as leading the building committee and input for the firm.
Ruwe focuses on Carson’s diversity, equity and inclusion efforts, as well as community partnerships and engagement.
She facilitated Carson becoming a two-year CODE member through the Greater Omaha Chamber of Commerce and a partnership with local organization, Inclusive Communities, which hosted a five-part workshop series for the firm.
Ruwe also was integral in establishing Carson’s Inclusion, Diversity, Education, Action Council (IDEA). The council was created to develop a shared language and understanding among stakeholders while educating and connecting them to individuals and organizations that ignite change in the Carson company and community.
Ruwe also has been recognized for her efforts in leadership, most recently by Young Nebraskans as their leadership and professional development of 2021.
She has helped Carson earn numerous awards, including being named a Best Place to Work by InvestmentNews and a finalist for Best Firm Culture by Private Asset Management.
The evening will conclude with the award ceremony, which will recognize the recipients of the following awards for 2021: KACC Milestone Membership, Friend of Kearney, Youth Friend of Kearney, Leadership Kearney Distinguished Alumni, Young Professional of the Year, New Business of the Year, Small Business of the Year and Outstanding Business of the Year.
Ticket deadline is today. Individual tickets are $70 and a table for 10 is $650. Tickets can be purchased at kearneycoc.org. Click on the KACC icon or simply call the chamber.
Visit the Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce website for more information on the annual meeting. Follow KACC on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn for updates.