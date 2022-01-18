Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce will celebrate 103 years during annual banquet

KEARNEY — The Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting its 103rd annual meeting Monday at the Younes Conference Center. The celebration will highlight the teamwork and dedication that has built the foundation for success at the Chamber, as well as recognizing the accomplishments of the Kearney business community and honored guests.

The evening will kick off by recognizing the Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce’s outgoing board members: Megan Goeke, owner of Hello Beautiful Bridal & Formal Wear and the assistant director: online coordinator and academic adviser at the University of Nebraska at Kearney; Nick Ward, president of Ward Laboratories Inc., and Yousef Ghamedi, co-owner of Cunningham’s Journal. This will be followed by the traditional passing of the gavel from 2021 chair of the board Ken Mehlin, to the 2022 chair, Doug Brummels.

This year’s keynote speaker, Kelsey Ruwe, is chief of staff at Carson Group in Omaha. Kelsey, a University of Nebraska at Kearney graduate, oversees talent, human resources and corporate communications at Carson. In nearly 15 years, Kelsey has been instrumental in hiring, training and educating nearly 300 employees.