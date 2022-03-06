 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce announces plans for new headquarters

Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce logo

KEARNEY — When Kearney’s 200,000-square-foot indoor sports complex opens in south Kearney’s hospitality district, one of its first neighbors will be the new headquarters for the Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce, the Kearney Visitors Bureau and Economic Development Council of Buffalo County.

The KACC Board announced Friday that after three years of study, the decision has been made to move to the new location and sell the current chamber headquarters.

According to Friday’s message to chamber members, the current headquarters encompass about 6,000 square feet, but organizations housed there have off-site storage and the chamber’s board room is used 20 times per month. Also, parking is limited, as are options to expand at the location at 1007 Second Ave.

“My board listened, got the feedback and did their homework,” said Derek Rusher, president and CEO of the Kearney chamber. The organization had looked last year into moving to one of the facilities at the 110-acre University Village near the University of Nebraska at Kearney, but those plans were abandoned.

According to Friday’s message to chamber members, the new chamber, visitors bureau and economic development headquarters will be on the southwest corner of Talmadge Street and 11th Avenue. That location is expected to be high-traffic and high visibility.

Rusher said the new chamber headquarters will be flanked on the east by the recently opened Crowne Plaza hotel and conference center and on the west by the site of the new sports complex. Rusher said the chamber is inviting other organizations to indicate whether they’re interested in the new headquarters. The number of organizations housed there will determine its size, according to the chamber message.

mike.konz@kearneyhub.com

