Kearney area cemeteries, communities hosting Memorial Day events

KEARNEY — Thousands of people will visit the Kearney Cemetery through Memorial Day weekend.
Weeks before the cemetery’s busiest weekend of the year, Kearney Cemetery Supervisor Steve Baye was busy getting ready. In early May, Baye and his crew begin the process of planting up to 3,000 plants in the cemetery’s 13 flower beds.
Baye has worked at Kearney Cemetery for 38 years. During his first year, he built a greenhouse to start flowers for the cemetery from seed. Within three years, the greenhouse doubled in size, and he continues to grow about half of the cemetery’s flowers.
Planting the flowers has been a family affair for Baye since his kids were little.
“My wife and my son and daughter-in-law come from Lincoln, and they help me do evenings and weekends because we are busy during the day,” Baye said. “All my kids started helping me plant flowers in preschool. ... My son who is 33 still comes back every year and helps me plant.”
The week before Memorial Day, Baye and his staff work from sunup to sundown mowing, weed-eating, putting out wood chips, straightening markers and more.
“We’re just trying to look at all the little things we can do to make it look nice for the weekend,” Baye said.
On Saturday morning, cemetery staff and volunteers raise 480 casket flags and place 1,800 veteran flags on the graves. There were only 10 casket flags when Baye first began working at the cemetery in 1984.
The cemetery has a kiosk near the entrance to help people find graves, but Baye will be at the cemetery from 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday through Monday. Baye drives through the cemetery every hour to see if people need help or if anything needs to be cleaned or fixed.
“It is really satisfying to help the people and making the cemetery look good,” said Baye. “A lot of people enjoy it. The community here is very supportive.”
10 a.m. Memorial Day Ceremony at Holdrege Cemetery
MINDEN
Monday
5:45 a.m. American Legion and VFW place flags at Minden Cemetery. The public is invited and encouraged to help.
8 a.m. Eaton Cemetery
8:30 a.m. Holy Family Cemetery
9 a.m. Liberty Cemetery
10 a.m. Fredricksburg Cemetery. Alex Jensen will speak inside the church following the ceremony.
11:30 a.m. Minden Cemetery featuring speaker Alex Straatmann with the 87th Legal Operations Command.
12:30 p.m. Barbecue at the Windmill and raffle.
4 p.m. The American Legion and VFW will pick up and repack flags at Minden Cemetery. Public is invited and encouraged to help.
AXTELL
Saturday
1 p.m. Pool opens
5 p.m. All class reunion
Sunday
1 p.m. Donate Life 5K Fun Walk/Run
2 p.m. Pool opens; Fox Fit Cornhole on Main Street; Hamburgers and hotdogs on Main Street
7-10 p.m. D.J. Bridwell Band on Main Street. Freewill donation. Bring chairs.
Monday
8 a.m. Presbyterian Pancake Breakfast at the church
10:30 a.m. Pleasant Hills Cemetery program
11 a.m. Pulled pork meal on Main Street. Serving until 12:30 p.m.
1 p.m. Patriotic Parade
Following parade — Bounce houses at North Park, Keene Kids 4-H pie at Community Hall, Lease a Cheerleader, Horseshoes at South Park, FFA Co-Ed Tug-o-War at old sand volleyball area, Turtles and Toad Race on Main and Bingo on Main.
2 p.m. Pool opens
RAVENNA
Monday
6 a.m. American Post 332 and VFW Post 5820 members meet at City Auditorium to up Avenue of Flags. All help is welcome.
9 a.m. Color Guard, Rifle Squad and Scouts meet at City Auditorium for parade. All veterans invited to march in parade.
9:30 a.m. Parade on Main St. to Seneca Sunrise.
10 a.m. Ceremony at Ravenna Cemetery. Master of Ceremony Bob Roy. The ceremony will feature an invocation and memorial address by Chuck Squire, vocal and band selections, roll call of departed servicemen and servicewomen, rifle salute, Taps and raising of the flag.
AMHERST
Monday
8:30 a.m. Stanley Cemetery
9:30 a.m. Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery
GIBBON
10:45 a.m. Monday at Gibbon Riverside Cemetery
PLEASANTON
10 a.m. Monday at Pleasanton Cemetery
ELM CREEK
10 a.m. Monday at the Veteran’s Memorial, northside of Elm Creek Library.
HILDRETH
9:30 a.m. Monday at Wilcox-Hildreth Middle School in Hildreth. Coffee and rolls will be served before services at 10:30 a.m. The Rev. Caroline Keenan will be the speaker.
