Kearney area cemeteries, communities hosting Memorial Day events

KEARNEY — Thousands of people will visit the Kearney Cemetery through Memorial Day weekend.

Weeks before the cemetery’s busiest weekend of the year, Kearney Cemetery Supervisor Steve Baye was busy getting ready. In early May, Baye and his crew begin the process of planting up to 3,000 plants in the cemetery’s 13 flower beds.

Baye has worked at Kearney Cemetery for 38 years. During his first year, he built a greenhouse to start flowers for the cemetery from seed. Within three years, the greenhouse doubled in size, and he continues to grow about half of the cemetery’s flowers.

Planting the flowers has been a family affair for Baye since his kids were little.

“My wife and my son and daughter-in-law come from Lincoln, and they help me do evenings and weekends because we are busy during the day,” Baye said. “All my kids started helping me plant flowers in preschool. ... My son who is 33 still comes back every year and helps me plant.”

The week before Memorial Day, Baye and his staff work from sunup to sundown mowing, weed-eating, putting out wood chips, straightening markers and more.

“We’re just trying to look at all the little things we can do to make it look nice for the weekend,” Baye said.

On Saturday morning, cemetery staff and volunteers raise 480 casket flags and place 1,800 veteran flags on the graves. There were only 10 casket flags when Baye first began working at the cemetery in 1984.

The cemetery has a kiosk near the entrance to help people find graves, but Baye will be at the cemetery from 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday through Monday. Baye drives through the cemetery every hour to see if people need help or if anything needs to be cleaned or fixed.

“It is really satisfying to help the people and making the cemetery look good,” said Baye. “A lot of people enjoy it. The community here is very supportive.”