Kearney Area Builders Association makes 50 toolboxes for kids in need

KEARNEY — It was a busy scene Tuesday afternoon at Jackson Construction’s shop on Central Avenue in south Kearney.

As they’ve done for the past three years, volunteers from Kearney’s building professions sanded and assembled 2,000 parts into 50 kid-sized tool boxes and filled them with coloring books, crayons and building blocks.

Volunteers said the holidays are supposed to be happy, but, for kids thrust into lousy circumstances, the holidays might be the most horrible moment in their young lives.

Kearney police officers agreed.

“It’s a blessing that we have something to give children when they need something like this,” Kearney Police Department spokesman Derek Luke said. “Sometimes one of our SROs (School Resource Officers) will come across a family that’s really in need, and we give them toolboxes. We share them with other entities like school counselors, anybody who says they have kids who need something.”

Diane Jorgenson, executive director of the Kearney Area Builders Association, said it’s a good feeling seeing KABA members who usually compete for business join together for a good cause. She said they’re pleased to do something to help police and human service agencies blunt the pain for kids stuck in a bad spot.

“When the police come across a child in a hard situation, they’ll give the child a toolbox,” Jorgenson said. “We build 50 of these toolboxes every year.”

Carpenter Zach Jackson was nailing together the finished pieces Tuesday afternoon. First the two sides and the bottom of the box, then the ends and finally the handle on top.

“When the police give these to the kids, we hope it’s a way to brighten their day,” Jackson said.

He said volunteers who were sanding off the rough edges on the tool boxes and building blocks represented many areas of the building trades: cabinet designers, electricians, lenders and lumber dealers.

Interior designers Lisa Hibberd and Hannah Kizer of Innermost Designs don’t ordinarily sand blocks of wood in their line of work, but Tuesday afternoon they were churning out the building blocks and laughing as they listened to builder Paul Jackson.

A large share of the work was complete before the sanding crew arrived. Century Lumber donated the wood. Sorensen Construction cut each of the parts that were assembled, and Mead Lumber found a donor for Tuesday evening’s barbecue meal.

Plans were to finish the sanding and assembling around 5 p.m. Police were scheduled to arrive and eat with the volunteers before collecting the 50 toolboxes.

“We stole the idea for the toolboxes from the builders association in Lincoln,” Jorgenson said. “It’s a way to brighten a kid’s day.”

Some situations are so ugly; it’s a comfort knowing there are people like the builders association who are trying to help. Luke said there are times when parents aren’t fit to be parents.

“We’ve used the toolboxes at Family Advocacy Network, which works with juveniles. They might be victims of different types of crimes: physical, emotional or sexual,” Luke said.