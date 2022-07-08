Kearney area artists to display work at Art in the Park two day festival

KEARNEY — Nearly 60 artists will gather at Harmon Park for the 51st Art in the Park celebration presented by the Kearney Artist Guild.

“We’ve done a little rearranging,” said Dan Garringer, organizer of this year’s event. “Typically we’ve had that center sidewalk as our landing spot for people to come in, pick up maps and buy T-shirts. We’re actually moving that to the south since we’ve spread out the booths.”

Putting more space between the sellers makes it easier for patrons to move around, ask questions and enjoy the atmosphere of the art festival. While most people come to look at and purchase the artwork of artists from six states, Garringer knows that other patrons come specifically for the music.

“We have some people who show up in the seating area by the stage before the entertainment even starts,” he said. “But the majority of the people come out because it’s Art in the Park and it’s been that for 50 years, going on 51. They know what to expect; well done art and a chance to reconnect with friends again. It’s always a good time.”

Kearney Artist Guild presents Art in the Park, noon-6 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday at Harmon Park. Admission to the festival is free.

“I think we’re a little more selective,” Garringer said about the quality of the artwork. “There’s always that fine line between, ‘Is that a craft or a fine art?’ That’s so subjective. You’re going to have artists themselves who differ on what should or shouldn’t be in this show. But I feel like we’ve done a very nice job of bringing in some high quality art.”

The number of participating artists is lower than last year, something Garringer attributes to the 50th celebration of the event.

“We’re just under 60 this year,” Garringer said about the number of artists. “Last year we had people coming out of the woodwork because it was our 50th year. They were people who had shown with us for years. They wanted to do it then — and make it their last year.”

Participating in an outdoor art festival can feel rather challenging to some artists.

“It’s the second Sunday in July,” Garringer said. “It’s typically warm. And since we changed the booths around several years ago, we’ve had nothing but positive comments about giving everybody more room. That allows people to spread out and to circulate a little more.”

“At some of the indoor shows I’ve been to, they can get rather crowded. So it’s nice to have a little more space for people to mingle,” Garringer added. “It’s not unusual for people to stop and visit for 30 minutes with another couple they haven’t’ seen at the park for awhile. That’s always fun to see.”