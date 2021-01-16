Kearney Area Animal Shelter celebrates milestone of 10,000 pets adopted (so far)

KEARNEY — The 10,000 animals adopted from the Kearney Area Animal Shelter since it opened in 2006 mostly have been dogs and cats, of course.

However, there have been bunnies, birds and guinea pigs, a couple of chinchillas, and an occasional snake, according to Executive Director Olivia Derr.

Dogs and cats usually are brought to the shelter by the public as surrendered pets or strays that legally become the shelter’s if not claimed after 72 hours, Derr said.

The shelter also has contracts with the Kearney Police Department and Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department to take strays.

“If we’re too full, we have to ask the public to hold their animals,” Derr said, which can be the case in late winter-early spring. “...We have kitten season coming up. In February and March, it’s going to be a (population) boom.”

She said the shelter usually has enough space for dogs and “can kind of finagle the cat capacity” between holding rooms and areas with public access.

“I would say we’re almost full on cats all the time,” Derr said, noting that limits must be set because there are only so many kennels. “... Dogs, it just depends.”