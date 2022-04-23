Kearney apartment residents displaced after smoking materials start balcony fire

KEARNEY - A portion of a Kearney apartment complex is unihabitable after fire broke out on a balcony Friday night.

At 10:41 p.m. the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department responded to "E" building of Grandview Apartments at 1319 E. 45th St. in east Kearney. The fire started on the second floor balcony of an apartment, said Jason Whalen, KVFD deputy fire chief.

Residents of the apartment were asleep when the fire started, but safely escaped. The fire spread to the attic of the building where Whalen said it caused some damage to the structural components of the roof.

Residents of all 16 units of the building were evacuated and were displaced. The American Red Cross is assisting those residents. It's unclear how many people are effected.

No injuries were reported.

The apartment where the fire started, and the apartment below it, both received extensive water damage.

KVFD and an investigator with the Nebraska Fire Marshal's office determined the fire started from the disposal of improper smoking materials on the balcony.

Two engines and one ladder trucks, along with several firefighters responded to the scene.