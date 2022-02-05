Kearney and Wood River early childhood professionals selected for new Buffett Institute initiative

OMAHA — The Buffett Early Childhood Institute at the University of Nebraska has chosen 26 early childhood professionals from across the state for the inaugural Nebraska Early Childhood Workforce Leadership Cadre.

Amy Vinton of Kearney and Kristine Van Hoosen of Wood River were selected as members for the inaugural cadre.

The Buffett Institute formed the group to put these professionals’ perspectives front and center in conversations about the future of Nebraska’s early childhood workforce. During the next three years, cadre members will build their collective capacity as thought leaders and early childhood workforce leaders. The cadre will nurture and refine members’ ideas for elevating Nebraska’s early childhood workforce and implement small pilot projects in the communities where they live.

“I am excited to begin meeting with these outstanding educators and begin our work together,” said Cama Charlet, manager of early childhood workforce initiatives at the Buffett Institute. “These 26 members bring such diversity to the cadre, coming from every corner of the state and representing different settings and levels of experience.”

Charlet said the cadre drew interest from 270 early childhood professionals.