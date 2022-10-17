Kearney allergist has new way to diagnose skin rashes

KEARNEY — Dr. Aaron Pinion, an allergist at Platte Valley Medical Clinic, is offering a new allergy testing service called “patch testing” to help patients better pinpoint substances causing skin rashes.

This condition is also known as contact dermatitis.

The patient will come into the clinic and have small amounts of common allergens applied to his or her back. These are then covered with a patch.

The patient keeps the patches on while going about normal daily activities and has them checked twice during the week. At the end of this process, Dr. Pinion can see what allergens are causing the skin to react.

According to the American Academy of Dermatology, more than 15,000 substances can cause an allergic skin reaction.

To schedule a consultation appointment with Dr. Pinion, call Platte Valley Medical Clinic at 308-865-2263.