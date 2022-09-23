Kearney airport introducing new services, new airline

KEARNEY — Members of the public are invited to a ribbon cutting and open house for Kearney Flight Services at Kearney Regional Airport.

The event will be an opportunity for guests to see the new facilities and learn about the functions of Kearney Flight Services, according to a city of Kearney press release.

In addition to the ribbon cutting and open house, guests will have an opportunity to meet the Denver Air Connection crew, ask questions and tour the Denver Air Connection jetliner that will be servicing Kearney Regional Airport.

The ribbon cutting, open house and public introduction of Kearney’s new commuter airline will be from 3-6 p.m. Oct. 5. The ribbon cutting will be at 3:30 p.m.

Food and drinks will be served. Guests can enter for a chance to win one of 10 round trip tickets to Denver.

Kearney Flight Services is at 4985 Airport Road. The city’s website is at cityofkearney.org.