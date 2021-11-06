Kearney airport exceeds October monthly enplanement record

KEARNEY — In October Kearney’s daily non-stop jet service to Denver and Chicago with United Express served 2,617 passengers, which is an all-time monthly record for October, according to a press release from the city of Kearney.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Through October 2021, Kearney Regional Airport has served 19,741 total passengers — up 19% from a record-breaking 2019.

“The success of the airport is very important to Kearney and surrounding communities,” City Manager Michael Morgan said. “We would like to thank everyone who has supported their local airport and chose to fly Kearney.”

Air travelers can book their next flight at united.com.