Kearney airport exceeds October monthly enplanement record
Kearney airport exceeds October monthly enplanement record

Kearney Regional Airport

After an extended pandemic slowdown, air travel has rebounded at Kearney Regional Airport, where July passenger boardings of 3,214 set a new monthly record.

 Sky West Airlines, courtesy

KEARNEY — In October Kearney’s daily non-stop jet service to Denver and Chicago with United Express served 2,617 passengers, which is an all-time monthly record for October, according to a press release from the city of Kearney.

Through October 2021, Kearney Regional Airport has served 19,741 total passengers — up 19% from a record-breaking 2019.

“The success of the airport is very important to Kearney and surrounding communities,” City Manager Michael Morgan said. “We would like to thank everyone who has supported their local airport and chose to fly Kearney.”

Air travelers can book their next flight at united.com.

