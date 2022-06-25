Kearney 5th graders pull on their boots for twice weekly equine class

KEARNEY — The school bus pulled up to the gates of Christine’s Horseback Riding in the hills northwest of Kearney.

Students poured off the bus, heading for the horses tethered to fences around the yard. Clad in jeans and boots on a sunny June day, the students grabbed brushes and paired off to work with their favorite animals.

For Sienna Morris and Maddyx Trew, it’s a sorrel mare named Comet. For Logan Moland, it’s Charlie, the small white mule.

It was only the fifth-graders’ second week with the horses, but they brushed, petted and talked to the animals like old friends.

The Kearney Public School fifth graders have the opportunity to learn about and ride the horses as part of Kearney Community Learning Center’s summer program. Students in the program participate in summer school in the morning and different activities in the afternoons.

KCLC Director Michelle Arehart is always looking for ways to get the students out into the community to have new experiences. She got the idea for horseback riding from a similar program in North Platte called Kids Klub.

“They’ve been doing this for a couple of years, and it’s been great. So I said, ‘I’m going to steal your idea because it’s really fun, and we’re going to bring it to Kearney,’” Arehart said.

She reached out to Christine Wilson, owner of a horse riding school, who immediately jumped on board. Wilson has vast experience working with groups of kids including Girl Scouts, day camps, birthday parties and private lessons. She also provides therapeutic riding for children on the autism spectrum or with ADHD.

The horseback riding program is one of the biggest Arehart has ever organized for KCLC, and she knew the students would need to be equipped before getting started.

“A lot of our kids come and can’t even afford tennis shoes, or they’ll wear flip flops. They need to have boots,” she explained.

Arehart applied for an Expanded Learning Opportunity Grant through the Nebraska Department of Education, and the grant covered the cost of boots for each student. JR’s Western in Kearney helped each child get properly sized for the boots and gave KCLC a good deal for the footwear, Arehart said.

Once the program is over, the students will be able to take their boots home.

Thirty KPS fifth-graders take part in the program twice a week. The students learn to care for the horses from bathing them and brushing them down to the correct way to pick up their hooves and how to ride.

In the first week, Logan learned mules move in more of a side-to-side motion than horses, and Maddyx discovered horses have a blind spot directly in front of them.

Throughout the eight weeks, they will learn from experts in the field including a farrier, a veterinarian and a leatherworker who makes custom saddles. Terry McMillan of Riverdale has been a farrier for more than 30 years, and he gave the students a demonstration on how to trim a horse’s hooves.

“There (are) different fields. ... There are all kinds of opportunities if someone wants to get a hold of it,” McMillan said about careers in the industry.

Exposing students to different experiences and opportunities is one of Arehart’s goals with KCLC.

“I like to get them to try to figure out what they’re good at, what their passions are,” she said. “I love getting the kids out because a lot of the kids have screen time — more screen time than maybe they need — and getting them out here and having them find things outside that they love (to do).”

On July 29, the students will demonstrate what they have learned throughout the summer during a horse show at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds. In just a week’s time, Arehart already could see the kids learning more about horses and themselves.

“They’ve learned responsibility. They learned how to take care of the horses. They are not just riding them. They’re brushing them. They’re learning how to care for them on the different levels and just respect for animal life. It’s just a cool opportunity,” she said.