Kearney 10-year-old comforts friends, family while battling leukemia

KEARNEY — Jonah Moxley hasn’t been able to step inside his fifth-grade classroom at Meadowlark Elementary in Kearney this year.
Jonah was diagnosed with T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia in August, and he’s been in the fight of his young life since.
Jonah and his diagnosis
Jonah, a tall, lanky fifth grader, loves to be outside and to play football with his friends. He was looking forward to his final year at Meadowlark to try out for the safety patrol and to take part in the annual lock-in at the end of the year.
Last spring, the Moxley family all were battling various colds. Jonah’s mom, Jennifer, is a nurse, and she noticed her son had a lingering cough. She suspected he had RSV and kept a close eye on him. When his cough didn’t seem to be getting any better, she took him to Urgent Care.
“They diagnosed him with bronchitis and put him on antibiotics. I kept telling myself, ‘it’s getting better. It must be getting better,’” she recalled.
The family took a trip to Colorado toward the end of the summer, and when they returned, Jonah began having more shortness of breath. Jonah’s parents took him to their family doctor. His vitals were good and he looked well, but they decided to run some tests to err on the side of caution. Jonah tested negative for COVID-19, but his chest X-ray and blood work was abnormal.
They took Jonah to CHI Health Good Samaritan for a CT scan.
“I was standing watching the results, and I was like, ‘So what are you seeing?’ And they wouldn’t tell me. Something wasn’t right. We were scared,” Jennifer said.
They were told they needed to take Jonah to Children’s Hospital in Omaha that night. If they couldn’t get him there, he would need to be taken by ambulance, Jennifer said. They got to the hospital that evening, and the cardiology department did an echocardiogram. They were amazed at how stable Jonah was based on the amount of fluid around his heart.
The next morning Jonah had a procedure to drain the fluid from his heart, and they also did a bone marrow biopsy. The test results came back positive for leukemia.
“So then we were off starting our battle,” Jennifer said.
Instead of heading back to school, Jonah spent 20 days in the hospital at Children’s and about 40 total days in Omaha. He began induction, which consists of steroids and chemotherapy. Jonah gained 30 pounds, 20 of which was fluid from the treatment. He craved Big Macs, Jell-O and pickles.
“After the initial stage of induction, we did another bone marrow biopsy. They found that he does still have some cancer cells in his bone marrow, but he does not have any in his blood or in his cerebral spinal fluid. So we got all that out,” Jennifer explained.
Jonah is currently in the second phase of his treatment, and he has lost the 20 pounds that he gained. He recently had an anaphylactic reaction to one of the medications. Because of that, he had to go to Omaha every other day to receive injections before his upcoming biopsy. Even if his bone marrow is negative for cancer, he will still continue the treatment plan for the next two to two-and-a-half years.
Jonah’s fifth-grade year
Since the school year began, Jonah has spent much of his time at the hospital in Omaha or traveling for treatments. Jennifer and Jonah’s dad, Michael, have four other children ranging in age from 6 to 15.
Receiving Jonah’s diagnosis and beginning the first phase of treatment were one of the hardest parts for the family.
“We have already been through the toughest phases. So each phase is like a little bit less and part of the first one being the toughest is that it was all new. You are going through all the emotion and seeing the physical changes in your child and everything and being away from family,” Jennifer said.
With their family often split between Omaha and Kearney, Jonah’s school and the community have rallied behind them to help. They’ve had neighbors and friends organize fundraisers, mow their lawn, bring food, clean their home and even fix their garage door opener.
Friends have done T-shirt and hat fundraisers for “Team Jonah.” Earlier this month his class all wore the hats and T-shirts on the same day, and the school’s “Breaking News” video segment was dedicated to Jonah.
“That was good and kind of educational for the other students. In a way, it’s a good experience for the students to learn, to gain some compassion and empathy for somebody else who has a disease, somebody that they know,” Jennifer said.
Karmen Scharff-Sears, Meadowlark’s guidance counselor, read books about cancer to the fifth-grade class at the beginning of the year. She also meets with Jonah’s younger brothers, also students at Meadowlark, once a week.
“We just chat, play a game. I just want them to have a safe place to go. If they ever need a place to go, they can come and talk,” Scharff-Sears said.
Jonah’s teacher, Pam Luke, set up an online document at the beginning of the year for Jonah to access his schoolwork. Her primary concern has been for Jonah to feel as connected as possible to his classmates.
“I want him to know we haven’t forgotten him. We support him and have his back and feel like he can connect anyway he can socially with his friends,” Luke said.
Jonah has been keeping up with his schoolwork, and he’s Zoomed with his class. His classmates also have been writing him letters and notes to help lift his spirits.
Jonah has been able to come by the school with his parents to pick up his brothers and for Running Club. He stays connected with friends during his hospital stay by playing the video game “Fortnite” together.
“That was really nice. It was like a little bit of normalcy when we were stuck there for long. He could play with the neighborhood boys. He could just zone out and talk about cancer and talk about what he was going through,” said Jennifer about the video game.
While everyone has worked hard to make sure Jonah and his family are doing OK, Jonah has been more concerned about how his friends are doing with his diagnosis. He bought one of his friends who has been having a hard time a keyboard that he had been wanting.
“I knew I was just going to be fine, and if they stopped worrying about me they would be much better. I like to try to help them out. I think it made them feel better to know I was doing fine,” Jonah said.
Jonah has been able to get outside in his neighborhood, and he is going to dress up as a chicken for Halloween. He will return to school next year and he will attend Kearney Catholic. Jonah hopes he is well enough after six months of treatment to attend Meadowlark’s lock-in at the end of the year.
His parents are proud of how brave Jonah has been throughout his battle.
“He has just been amazing this whole time. He has had procedures, spinal taps, bone marrow biopsies, MRI of the head. He had a blood clot in his head. He’s just done so good,” Jennifer said.
The family is humbled by everything the Kearney community has done to help make the process a little bit easier for all of them.
“Mike and I have been extremely grateful for the community, the schools, neighbors reaching out, strangers with the GoFundMe, people bringing meals,” Jennifer said. “The fact that we weren’t born and raised here and people have been reaching out and helping, sending cards. ... It’s been really amazing.”
