Kearney 10-year-old comforts friends, family while battling leukemia

Jonah has been able to come by the school with his parents to pick up his brothers and for Running Club. He stays connected with friends during his hospital stay by playing the video game “Fortnite” together.

“That was really nice. It was like a little bit of normalcy when we were stuck there for long. He could play with the neighborhood boys. He could just zone out and talk about cancer and talk about what he was going through,” said Jennifer about the video game.

While everyone has worked hard to make sure Jonah and his family are doing OK, Jonah has been more concerned about how his friends are doing with his diagnosis. He bought one of his friends who has been having a hard time a keyboard that he had been wanting.

“I knew I was just going to be fine, and if they stopped worrying about me they would be much better. I like to try to help them out. I think it made them feel better to know I was doing fine,” Jonah said.

Jonah has been able to get outside in his neighborhood, and he is going to dress up as a chicken for Halloween. He will return to school next year and he will attend Kearney Catholic. Jonah hopes he is well enough after six months of treatment to attend Meadowlark’s lock-in at the end of the year.