KCHS installs new LED lights at football field

KCHS installs new LED lights at football field

KCHS football lights

The base of Kearney Catholic High School’s lights on the football field are the same, but the lights themselves are an upgrade. New LEDs were installed last week.

 Tiffany Stoiber, Kearney Hub

KEARNEY — When the Kearney Catholic High School Stars host Gothenburg at 7 tonight, the fans will get a better view of the football game thanks to a much-needed upgrade of the field’s lighting.

New LED lights were installed last week, according to Principal Matt Rogers.

Rogers said that last year the school had brought in portable lights for the corners of the field to help combat the darker spots of the playing area. He said while the extra lights helped, they “weren’t ideal.”

However, a group spearheaded by Jeremy Nore and Shane Reifenrath led the charge to fix the problem. The KCHS Activities Association paid for the lights.

“They got their mind set on it and said, ‘We’re going to do this thing and next thing you know we’ve got some new lights,’” Rogers said.

Nore’s expertise as an electrician was instrumental, Rogers said. The new lights now have double the lumens of the old ones, making the field twice as bright.

LEDs are also cheaper to operate.

“They’re more cost-efficient,” Rogers explained. “They run better and brighter.”

“We’re just really grateful for all the people that helped make it happen,” he said.

tiffany.stoiber@kearneyhub.com

@tiffanystoiber

