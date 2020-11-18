KCHS extending Thanksgiving break to help teachers recharge

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“(The break is) just giving those people the chance to recover and give a mental break to our teachers because they’re really getting fried,” he said.

KCHS still plans on finishing out the school year in person, though.

According to Rogers, in-person learning at school is best for students.

“We feel like that’s how school works: in person,” the principal explained. “We’re trying to meet their learning needs, their social needs and their emotional needs altogether, but it takes teachers to do that.”

He hopes the weeklong break will give teachers the time they need to “be ready for that push after Thanksgiving.”

Rogers also hopes that the school and community do not see the same rise in cases after Thanksgiving that occurred after Halloween.

The entire state has seen a rise of COVID cases since the beginning of November, so much so that Gov. Pete Ricketts has reintroduced some directed health measures. In the Two Rivers Public Health Department, case totals have been above 100 almost every day so far in November.