KCHS extending Thanksgiving break to help teachers recharge

KEARNEY — Kearney Catholic High School is extending its Thanksgiving break by two days, giving teachers the whole week to recharge from the challenges of teaching during the pandemic.
The KCHS board made the decision to lengthen the break at its Monday night meeting, Principal Matt Rogers told the Hub.
It also decided to extend the holiday break, starting Dec. 21, two days early, and ending Jan. 6, instead of returning that day. This is the same time frame for the holiday break at Kearney Public Schools, though Dec. 21, 22 and Jan. 5 are teacher workdays for KPS.
“We don’t feel like it’s going to clear COVID or anything but it’s going to let our staff reset,” Rogers said of the extended Thanksgiving break.
Rogers said a number of KCHS students have been in quarantine and many teachers have been sick the past couple of weeks. This reflects the start of flu season and the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the community.
Last week, KCHS had so many teachers out that it canceled classes Wednesday. The day was originally going to have a late start for teacher meetings.
Teachers also are “fried” from teaching students who are learning remotely due to quarantines while also staying on top of their in-person classes, Rogers explained.
“(The break is) just giving those people the chance to recover and give a mental break to our teachers because they’re really getting fried,” he said.
KCHS still plans on finishing out the school year in person, though.
According to Rogers, in-person learning at school is best for students.
“We feel like that’s how school works: in person,” the principal explained. “We’re trying to meet their learning needs, their social needs and their emotional needs altogether, but it takes teachers to do that.”
He hopes the weeklong break will give teachers the time they need to “be ready for that push after Thanksgiving.”
Rogers also hopes that the school and community do not see the same rise in cases after Thanksgiving that occurred after Halloween.
The entire state has seen a rise of COVID cases since the beginning of November, so much so that Gov. Pete Ricketts has reintroduced some directed health measures. In the Two Rivers Public Health Department, case totals have been above 100 almost every day so far in November.
“The way that this thing has blown up here in the past few weeks, I hope whatever the Halloween push that came out is not proportional to the magnitude Thanksgiving could be,” Rogers said.
