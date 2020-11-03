 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kathy Gifford wins another term on KPS board, will be joined by two newcomers
breaking top story

Kathy Gifford wins another term on KPS board, will be joined by two newcomers

{{featured_button_text}}

KEARNEY — Kathy Gifford is going to get another four-year term on the Kearney Public Schools Board of Education, voters decided.

Kathy Gifford

Kathy Gifford
Dave Brandt

Dave Brandt

The current board president will be joined by new member Dave Brandt, who earned more than 9,000 votes in Buffalo County.

Justin Simmons

Justin Simmons
Steve Gaasch

Steve Gaasch

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Margins were close between Justin Simmons and Steve Gaasch, who were both vying for the third open seat on the board. Unofficial results at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday showed Gaasch with about 175 votes ahead of Simmons.

These vote totals were combined with unofficial results from Kearney County, a small part of which is in the KPS district.

With current board members Angela Nickel and Jon Watts deciding not to seek re-election, at least two new members were set to join the KPS board this election cycle.

Gifford said the strategic plan will remain important during her next term, particularly the pillars of social-emotional wellbeing of students and staff, along with college and career readiness.

“Especially with our staff, based on what’s been happening with the virus and everything, that’s really important,” Gifford said.

She added that the coronavirus has also prevented some students from completing internships this year, so it will be important to “continue working on that.”

Gifford thanked Kearneyites Tuesday night for supporting their schools.

“I just want to thank everyone for continuing to support the Kearney Public School system and working with us here in the community to do what we can for the wellbeing of our students and the teachers and the rest of our staff,” she said. “So thank you for that.”

Download PDF Preliminary Election Results for Buffalo County as of 11:29 PM Nov. 3

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News