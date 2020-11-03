Kathy Gifford wins another term on KPS board, will be joined by two newcomers

KEARNEY — Kathy Gifford is going to get another four-year term on the Kearney Public Schools Board of Education, voters decided.
The current board president will be joined by new member Dave Brandt, who earned more than 9,000 votes in Buffalo County.
Margins were close between Justin Simmons and Steve Gaasch, who were both vying for the third open seat on the board. Unofficial results at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday showed Gaasch with about 175 votes ahead of Simmons.
These vote totals were combined with unofficial results from Kearney County, a small part of which is in the KPS district.
With current board members Angela Nickel and Jon Watts deciding not to seek re-election, at least two new members were set to join the KPS board this election cycle.
Gifford said the strategic plan will remain important during her next term, particularly the pillars of social-emotional wellbeing of students and staff, along with college and career readiness.
“Especially with our staff, based on what’s been happening with the virus and everything, that’s really important,” Gifford said.
She added that the coronavirus has also prevented some students from completing internships this year, so it will be important to “continue working on that.”
Gifford thanked Kearneyites Tuesday night for supporting their schools.
“I just want to thank everyone for continuing to support the Kearney Public School system and working with us here in the community to do what we can for the wellbeing of our students and the teachers and the rest of our staff,” she said. “So thank you for that.”
