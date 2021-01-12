Kathy Gifford reelected KPS board president

KEARNEY — Kathy Gifford will serve another year as president of the Kearney Public Schools Board of Education, the board voted Monday night.

Wendy Kreis was voted to serve as vice president and Drew Blessing will serve as secretary.

Election of officers is a part of the school board’s yearly reorganization.

Gifford was reelected to serve a second term in November 2020. Both Blessing and Kreis were elected in 2018.

Joining the board were Stephen Gaasch and Dave Brandt. Each took their oath of office at the beginning of Monday night’s meeting. They were elected to their first terms in November.

Also at Monday night’s board meeting, Kent Cordes of BD Construction shared a facility update on the ongoing construction work at the Hanny Arram Center for Success. The current work plan is set to be completed in March, with drywall finished, first coats of paint done and many fixtures set.