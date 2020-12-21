Kate Heelan receives UNK’s Distinguished Faculty Award

As a researcher, Heelan has been the principal investigator or co-investigator on grant proposals that have been funded for approximately $4 million. This includes $2.5 million from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to expand Building Healthy Families by creating a turnkey version of the program that can be implemented in rural communities across the region.

Heelan has authored or co-authored more than 40 peer-reviewed publications and over 90 peer-reviewed presentations, many of which included contributions from her students.

“The number of international and national research-based articles published in top-tier research journals is indicative of a professional of the highest caliber and, when paired with her grant production, is truly remarkable,” former UNK College of Education Dean Ed Scantling stated in his letter of support.

Heelan also played an instrumental role in the effort to secure funding for UNK’s Wellness Center and Physical Activity and Wellness Lab, a $6.5 million facility that opened in 2014.

In the community, she’s served as a grant evaluator for Kearney Public Schools and as a member of the district’s school wellness policy development team. She’s been on numerous statewide committees that promote enhanced health and wellness in Nebraska.