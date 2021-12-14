Kansas man charged with sex assault at dog park in Kearney

KEARNEY — A Kansas man is accused of sexually assaulting a minor at Meadowlark North Dog Park in Kearney.

Nathaniel Sack, 19, of Olathe, Kansas, is charged in Buffalo County Court with felony first-degree sexual assault of a person at least 12, but less than 16 years old to sexual penetration, and contributing to the delinquency of a child, a misdemeanor.

The alleged incidents took place Oct. 3 at the dog park, records indicate, although records detailing the incident have been sealed. He was arrested last week on a Buffalo County warrant. He posted a $5,000 bond Friday and was released.

He is scheduled to appear in court in January.