 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kansas man charged with sex assault at dog park in Kearney
0 Comments
top story

Kansas man charged with sex assault at dog park in Kearney

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

KEARNEY — A Kansas man is accused of sexually assaulting a minor at Meadowlark North Dog Park in Kearney.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Nathaniel Sack, 19, of Olathe, Kansas, is charged in Buffalo County Court with felony first-degree sexual assault of a person at least 12, but less than 16 years old to sexual penetration, and contributing to the delinquency of a child, a misdemeanor.

The alleged incidents took place Oct. 3 at the dog park, records indicate, although records detailing the incident have been sealed. He was arrested last week on a Buffalo County warrant. He posted a $5,000 bond Friday and was released.

He is scheduled to appear in court in January.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

AP: Too little voter fraud to tip 2020 Trump's way

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News