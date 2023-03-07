FURNAS COUNTY – A Kansas man faces charges after a vehicle pursuit that ended southeast of Beaver City on Monday.

Derek A. Horacek, 32 of Almena, Kansas, was arrested and housed at the Furnas County Jail after the chase, which began in Norton County, Kansas. According to the Furnas County Sheriff's Office, Horacek was arrested on suspicion of speeding, felony flight to avoid arrest and willful reckless driving.

At 1:35 p.m. Monday, Furnas County Dispatch was alerted that a Norton County deputy was in pursuit of a vehicle on rural roads headed for Nebraska somewhere southeast of Beaver City, according to the Furnas County Sheriff's Office.

The Norton County deputy discontinued the pursuit somewhere near the Nebraska-Kansas state line. A Furnas County deputy was dispatched to the area to attempt to locate the blue 2008 Ford Focus.

At approximately 2:34 p.m. the Furnas County deputy found the vehicle in the area of Road 432 and Road 702 traveling at approximately 80 mph and attempted to stop the vehicle. Horacek allegedly did not stop, and a pursuit was initiated. Because of road conditions, the deputy lost sight of the vehicle.

Deputies continued to search the area for the vehicle. At approximately 3:11 p.m., deputies found the vehicle abandoned in a field. A perimeter was set up to contain possible suspects and Nebraska State Patrol was requested for assistance.

At approximately 5:30 p.m. a state patrol K-9 trooper spotted Horacek on foot attempting to flee. Several deputies and troopers converged on the subject, and he was taken into custody without further incident.