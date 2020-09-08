KAAPA plants at full production

KEARNEY — Everything seemed to be going right at the KAAPA Ethanol Ravenna plant in mid-February as final touches were being made to $50 million worth of improvements — additional upright and ground corn storage, new fermenter, new ethanol storage tank, four new scales, paved roads and improved overall redesign of traffic patterns.
The projects had boosted annual ethanol production capacity from 88 million gallons to 135 million gallons — the daily corn grind increased from 100,000 bushels to 140,000 bushels — since KAAPA Ethanol finalized purchase of the site from Spain-based Abengoa Bioenergy in late September 2016.
No one knew that as winter 2020 turned into early spring the Ravenna plant would be idled for a month because of a pandemic.
KAAPA Ethanol Chief Executive Officer Chuck Woodside said the plant stopped production from April 8 to May 10.
The company’s sister plant west of Minden, which has a capacity of 80 million gallons per year, continued to process corn into ethanol and wet distillers grain, a livestock feed co-product.
Now, both are operating at 100 percent, Woodside said.
Pandemic impacts
In an interview for an April 1 Hub story about shutting down the KAAPA Ethanol Ravenna plant, Woodside emphasized that, “This is not a financial decision, it’s a demand issue.”
There were no employee layoffs.
Both ethanol plants continued to fulfill contracts, post bids and accept corn deliveries. Corn and soybeans also could be delivered to the KAAPA Grains elevator at Elm Creek.
Woodside noted April 1 that bids were “dramatically different now than they were three weeks ago,” which was true for most agriculture commodities.
He said then that owners of other plants in Nebraska and other states also were idling plants or considering doing so.
Nebraska has 25 ethanol plants with a combined production capacity of more than 2.5 billion gallons per year. Nebraska Ethanol Board Administrator Roger Berry said this morning there are a couple of facilities that remain idle.
Woodside, who is a past chairman and current board member of the Renewable Fuels Association, said Friday he understands that some other U.S. plants still aren’t running.
“Today, it’s a market demand story,” Woodside had said in April about why low prices in early 2020, which already had produced tight margins for the ethanol industry, continued to slide with every virus-related school, business and event closing.
His example of the slide tracked the per-gallon price paid for ethanol delivered at Chicago. It was $1.27 on March 2, $1.18 on March 13 and 95 cents by March 27.
“With the shelter-in-place orders, the gasoline price drops 70 percent. Ethanol is going to be the same, gallon for gallon,” Woodside said.
Whether any money was made at those falling prices varied based on individual plants’ operations, efficiency and other factors, he added.
There also was a lesson for consumers who were excited as retail gasoline prices dipped below $2 a gallon at the height of pandemic-related quarantines: Low gas prices negatively affect ethanol and agriculture, which depends on ethanol plants as a corn market, and reflects an overall struggling economy.
“If they didn’t understand it before, I think they understand it now,” Woodward said, noting at the time that there could be no place to unload ethanol if plants shipped it somewhere. “We serve a market in California and the western part of the United States, and they’re shut down (economically),” he added.
Looking better
Woodside said Friday that it took awhile to ramp up production at the Ravenna plant after the May 10 restart. “It always takes some time because we had emptied the fermenters,” he explained.
“Demand came back a lot faster than I think we anticipated,” he said, even though gas demand still is down 10 percent from mid March. “I think the question is what does that curve look like going forward.”
Woodside said supply and demand in the market now seems “pretty well balanced, but there’s always week-to-week noise in those numbers.”
He described profit margins for the two KAAPA Ethanol plants as OK. “They are better than the were in some cases pre-COVID ... They are where you would expect them to be at this time of the year,” Woodside said, “and 30 cents a gallon better than they were in April.”
“We are running at capacity, so we feel good about that,” he added.
