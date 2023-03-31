KEARNEY — On Thursday, UNK Chancellor Doug Kristensen got smashed.

Smashed in the face with a cream pie, that is. All for a good cause.

“I’m cheap entertainment,” he joked.

Kristensen was helping raise funds at a live Facebook broadcast benefitting K9 Freekz Rescue, a Kearney nonprofit that assists dogs that are abandoned, homeless, abused, neglected or sick.

The three-hour event at the American Legion on Central Avenue was put on by Jordan’s Way, a two-year-old nonprofit that raises funds and awareness for hard-to-adopt animals.

It was the last stop on an 11-day Jordan’s Way tour through Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. The emcee was Jordan’s Way founder Kris Rotonda.

Willing participants had eggs thrown at them. Joni Fitzpatrick dumped a bucket of cold water on the head of Heather Bennett. The two women founded K9 Freekz in 2014.

After noon, more than 20 people crowded into a large cage and called friends and family to raise money. They were threatened with being sprayed by a water hose if they didn’t meet their $3,000 goal.

As the clock approached 1 p.m., Rotonda said, “We have four minutes and 30 seconds left.” Then, “We need $585 in three minutes.” The hose was curled up like a snake on the floor nearby.

Fortunately, the money was raised, and the 20 individuals were released into the room.

John Autry of Central City spent about 15 minutes in the cage. His friend, Jason Keezer of Phillips, had been locked up earlier. Both were happy to participate.

Also present were adoptable dogs in roomy cages, waiting for new homes.

Kristensen had happily agreed to be part of the fun. “How could I say no to all these dogs?” he asked.

His daughter Page is a good friend of Olivia Slater, a K9 Freekz volunteer who was there with Sam, a bernedoodle she has been fostering for the past week.

At 1 p.m., his neck covered in a towel, Kristensen sat still, apprehensively, as a pie was plopped at his face. He grinned. He laughed. He wiped it off and got back to the University of Nebraska at Kearney in time for his 1:30 p.m. meeting.

The event raised nearly $25,000 for K9 Freekz, which will use the money to spay or neuter and feed the dogs it rescues.

Donations will be accepted for the next seven days at K9 Freekz on Facebook.