K9 Freekz rescue of Kearney: Puppy love, and lots more

KEARNEY — Nine years ago, Heather Bennett walked up to Joni Fitzpatrick in the Dome Lounge and asked if she’d help form a nonprofit to rescue abandoned and mistreated dogs. The two women didn’t know each other, but Fitzpatrick immediately said “yes.”

It was, to coin a phrase, the start of a beautiful friendship. Not only for the two women, but for the 1,200 dogs that the nonprofit has aided since then. Last year alone, it handled 200 dogs.

K9 Freekz Dog Rescue is Kearney’s only nonprofit, foster-based rescue organization, according to its owners. Its stories are heartbreaking and rewarding.

Last month, the FBI called Fitzpatrick on a Friday afternoon when it found six neglected dogs in a Grand Island home as it worked on a criminal case. “When that call came in, I thought it was a joke, so I let it go to voicemail, but then something told me to call her back,” Fitzpatrick said.

The FBI relinquished the dogs to Fitzpatrick. One of those dogs was Banx, a cattle dog. He had parasites, an eye infection, missing fur and a yeast infection over his whole body. As he healed, his foster family fell in love with him.

“The family said, ‘He’s staying with us,’” Fitzpatrick said. “He’s the best story we’ve ever had.”

A puppy-sized startK9 Freekz Dog Rescue was formed in March 2014. It rescues homeless and unwanted dogs, including old dogs, amputees, dogs with heartworm and broken hips – anything. It provides medical care, foster homes and permanent homes. No dog is ever euthanized.

Since that day in the Dome Lounge, Fitzpatrick and Bennett have become best friends. “I don’t know Joni, but I had seen her, and I knew she loved dogs. She had helped with rescues in the past, so I went up to her and asked, ‘Do you want to start a rescue?’” Bennett said.

Fitzpatrick didn’t know Heather, but she had a gut feeling this was the right move. They talked. They hit it off. They got started. “Someone jokingly called us ‘canine freaks,’ and it stuck,” Fitzpatrick said.

K9 Freekz wobbled a bit in its early months. “We didn’t have a clue what we were doing,” Bennett said. The pair scoured the website, researched, perfected social media efforts and got the nonprofit on its feet.

Animals come to K9 Freekz through social media, word of mouth and phone calls. This volunteer work isn’t always convenient; both women also juggle families, children at home and full-time jobs, but they do it eagerly. Last Tuesday alone, Fitzpatrick had six calls. “That’s normal,” she shrugged.

Not long ago, someone called about a little terrier mix found in the middle of a rural road outside Kearney. “Nobody claimed him. We took him. He was just 10 weeks old. He slept with me last night,” she said. By Wednesday, thanks to social media, she had found him a new home.

Every dog that comes in first goes to a veterinarian for a check-up. Each is vaccinated, microchipped and, if it hasn’t been done, spayed or neutered.

People pay $125 to adopt a dog. Prior to an adoption, Fitzpatrick and Bennett require three references on the adopter from friends, employers or relatives. If prospective adopters are renters, the two women check with the landlord to be sure dogs are permitted. “We’re sticklers on that,” Bennett said.

They initially visited all prospective adopters’ homes, but now they require interior home pictures instead.

K9 Freekz takes all kinds of dogs, including puppies, elderly dogs, bully breeds, those with medical disabilities and entire litters of dogs. If puppies are still being nursed, the mother dog comes, too.

“People call and say, ‘my dog had an accidental litter.’ We never leave the mamma dog behind,” Fitzpatrick said. In 2022, the nonprofit handled four such litters.

While K9 Freekz places dogs in adoptive homes – often, simply posting a picture on social media results in an adoption in just a day or two- it also has foster homes for “harder to adopt” dogs who need to curb disobedience, incessant barking and other habits. Foster families work with such dogs until they are ready for permanent homes.

“These dogs need to learn the ropes, but a lot of them have never been taught. Some have been stuck in a back yard for years and don’t know any better,” Fitzpatrick said.

K9 Freekz also has a team of 10 to 20 transporters who take dogs to their new homes and pick up dogs that need to be rescued. Long trips are often broken into segments, with a driver passing a dog along like a runner passing a baton in a relay race.

“Nobody is paid. It’s a lot of work, but so much fun and we meet a lot of cool people,” Fitzpatrick said. “That’s our goal: tT have fun along the way.”

Doggie dollars

K9 Freekz has a four-member executive committee: Fitzpatrick, Bennett, Shena Jensen and Ami Slater. A social media team handles the website and Facebook. A promotions team seeks sponsorships and items for silent auctions.

There’s also an advertising team and a foster team that oversees foster families. “A lot of people,” Fitzpatrick said.

It’s financed entirely by donations of roughly $100,000 a year. Donations come from its website. It raised nearly $33,000 in December’s Give Where You Live fundraiser.

On March 11, the nonprofit will hold a cornhole tournament at the American Legion Hall on Central Ave. It has dart tournaments. It does two online auctions a year on Facebook. Its biggest fundraiser this year will be Rocking for Rescue, a combined poker run and band concert set for May 20.

It’s costly, both in dollars and time. “This is like a second job,” said Fitzpatrick, who is the office manager at Sandhill Plastics at 119 W. 19th St. “We pay for everything. If the dog is at the end of its life but is still OK, rescue pays for everything so the foster family can give the dog the best life it can have until it passes.”

Joy in children’s eyes

Since 2014, K9 Freekz has grown beyond expectations. It has served animals throughout Nebraska, west to Colorado, east to Iowa, north to South Dakota and south to Texas. It has added two directors from Omaha to its board, too. “We’re had to ask for help,” Fitzpatrick said. “There are so many dogs that need a home.”

K9 Freekz also counsels pet owners, such as those debating whether to keep the dogs they adopted during the COVID-19 shutdown. Some people also are dealing with dogs that developed separation anxiety after their caregivers went back to work. “I am happy that they reach out to us instead of just dumping the dog,” she said.

As a child, Fitzpatrick had lots of dogs, and her grandparents, who lived on a farm nearby, had “sheep, horses, cattle, everything. I love animals. I’ll rescue a pigeon and keep it in my back yard if I have to,” she said.

Right now, she’s keeping a rottweiler that is at the end of its life. “It’s a tough case, but he’s mine until he goes,” she said.

She believes this is her calling. After nine years with K9 Freekz, she still loves seeing the joy in children’s eyes when they meet their new pet. “This work is exhausting. Rewarding. Sad. Happy. It pulls out lots of emotions,” Fitzpatrick said.

“I can’t describe the feeling I get when the family meets the dog. We have rescued 1,200 dogs in the past nine years and many of those who got dogs still keep in touch,” she added. “You see the worst in humanity when you see what some people have done to animals, but you see the best in humanity when you see how many step up to help.”