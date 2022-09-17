'Just talk': Kearney suicide survivor offers hope, a listening ear

KEARNEY — Amanda Pearson knows firsthand about suicide. After her husband took his own life in 2007, she attempted to take hers. Not once, but six times.

She was always interrupted by a phone call. At last, she realized that God was stepping in.

“I believe in a higher power. I believe we are here to do something until our time is up,” she said.

She applauds the new 988 suicide and mental health crisis hotline, which took effect nationwide July 16, and of the fact that September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month.

Pearson is now the director of development and the first full-time employee at McKenna’s Rae of Hope Foundation, a nonprofit formed after McKenna Rae Johnson, a vibrant Kearney High School senior, took her own life in January 2017. The foundation aims to prevent suicide by fostering awareness, resilience and social change.

Pearson knows suicide firsthand.

In 2007, she was 24 years old. She and her husband Jeff had been married five years and lived with their daughter, 4, and Pearson’s son, 6, from a previous marriage.

Shortly after the couple purchased a house in Seward in July 2006, Pearson began to notice a shift in Jeff’s behavior. In 2007, they separated. Jeff moved to Lincoln. “He seemed miserable. He was threatening suicide,” she said. “He came to the house and grabbed a Bible and pictures. He kept calling me.”

What is 988? 988 is the new National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. It provides free and confidential support and resources for people of any age who are considering ending their lives, or who have a mental health or substance abuse emergency. 988 was launched July 16 to meet the growing need for crisis intervention and to save lives. The lifeline is operated by the nonprofit Vibrant Emotional Health on behalf of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. Note: 800-273-TALK, in use since 2007 for people in emotional crises, remains open.

Worried, Pearson called police. Jeff spent three days at a Lincoln hospital, but after his release, she noticed more disturbing changes in him. But when she called a psychiatrist, he told her, “They can only do what they can do.”

Three weeks later, Jeff took his own life. Pearson got the news from her stepfather and the Otoe County Sheriff’s Department.

Pearson was in shock. The emotional pain and grief were excruciating. She was left alone with the two small children. Financial problems crushed her. She lost her home in Seward because she could no longer pay the mortgage, so she moved to an apartment in Kearney.

She became so distraught that she sank into a deep depression and became suicidal herself, but whenever she was on her way to a secluded place to carry out her suicide — always during the day, when one child was in school and the other was in the care of a trustworthy person — she was interrupted by a ringing cell phone.

“After I got off the phone, that urge to take my own life had passed. I would just sit there and cry. I would ask myself what I was doing, and why I was doing this, but the pain was so intense that suicide seemed to be the only way to end it. It was a scary, scary place to be,” she said.

“I never told anyone about those suicide attempts, but after I tried, I’d snap back into reality,” she said. “I could have shot myself, but I didn’t want my family or friends to feel guilty for not seeing that (suicide desire) in me.”

Suicide prevention - latest statistics According to the McKenna’s Rae of Hope Foundation, suicide takes a life in the U.S. every 13 minutes. It’s the second leading cause of death for people aged 10-34 in the country. Every day, an estimated 18 to 20 U.S. military veterans die by suicide. In Nebraska, a person dies by suicide every 32 hours. It’s the 10th leading cause of death in Nebraska. In 2018, 271 Nebraskans took their own lives. Over the last decade, teen suicide rates have increased by 70%, and suicide rates for teenage girls has tripled since 2000. Experts said 16% of high school students say they have seriously considered suicide in the last 12 months, while four out of five teens who attempt suicide have given clear warning signs before the attempt.

Her emotional trauma continued for five years. “The pain was so bad. I thought I wasn’t a good person. I thought my children would be better off with someone else. The word ‘failure’ was very strong in my head,” she said.

In 2011, she began cognitive therapy. “I didn’t notice much of a difference at first, but at least I could hold down a job. I wasn’t sleeping all day. I could take care of myself and my family. I wasn’t in a dark place anymore,” she said.

“I don’t know what snapped me out of it. I guess my resilience is pretty strong.”

Nearly six years ago, Kearney High School student McKenna Rae Johnson took her life on Pearson’s birthday. Pearson was deeply troubled. She knew McKenna’s father Scott.

“That shook my whole world. I saw my kids hurting again. They were asking, ‘Why would someone want to do that?’ I knew something had to change,” she said.

Pearson researched other therapies, began a new one and noticed an immediate difference.

Last fall, when Todd Schirmer, executive director at McKenna’s Rae of Hope Foundation, offered her the new development director position, she quickly said yes. “I don’t speak as a counselor. I speak to people as a peer. People respond to that,” Pearson said.

She does grant writing, event planning and fundraising. She has spoken at Blue & Gold Week at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. She has worked with the suicide team at Region 3 Behavioral Health Services.

McKenna's Rae of Hope benefit McKenna’s Rae of Hope will hold its annual Moxie Gala Nov. 5 at the Younes Conference Center at 416 W. Talmadge St. Cocktails begin at 6 p.m. Dinner will be served at 7 p.m., followed by a silent and live auction as well as entertainment. For tickets, available at $100 a person or $1,000 for a table of 10, call 308-627-7243 or e-mail Tasha Wise at tk5610@yahoo.com

She believes the 988 suicide hotline could have helped her 16 years ago, too. She didn’t seek help then because she was afraid of losing her children, but “when you are in that place, it feels like there is no hope, no light, and that it will never get any better,” she said.

“I think 988 is going to help a lot of people as long as they don’t let the stigma of admitting to mental problems stop them. It will be very beneficial if we can keep breaking down the stigma,” she said.

Since 2015, Pearson has been an active level 3 facilitator for the Wellness Recovery Action Plan. She is a certified mental health first aid trainer for adults and first responders, and she is a trainer and certified public speaker for SafeVoices (“a safe way to tell your suicide story”) through NAMI New Hampshire. She is also a certified QPR trainer, which means she knows how to approach someone who is thinking about suicide.

Six years ago, Pearson volunteered to serve on the Central Nebraska LOSS team, a volunteer group that assists people whose loved ones have taken their own lives. She does a lot of public speaking as well. “If someone is in crisis, I am here,” she said.

She describes her work with LOSS as “healing,” adding, “I had felt very alone, so being able to sit with others going through the grieving process and telling them, ‘You are not alone’ is very healing for me.”

This spring, she launched the Green Bandana Project at UNK. More than 100 UNK students are signed up. This national project, started in Madison, Wisconsin, in 2016, creates a safe place for students struggling with emotional and mental health issues. Supportive students tie a small green bandana on their backpacks to indicate that they support the project and are a place of refuge for struggling students.

Pearson said healing can be a wobbly journey. “I always think I’m ahead, but then I take a couple steps back. I remember what the end goal is and just continue to move forward,” she said.

As she moves forward, she finds herself able to process some incidents and feelings she had blocked and understand them a bit better. She is uplifted by the community’s support of the McKenna’s Rae of Hope Foundation.

“I preach to everyone thinking about suicide: Reach out, even to someone you don’t know. Tell them you need help right now,” she said. “Sixteen years later, I’m still seeing the ripple effects of my husband’s passing. If I could stress one thing, I would say: Just talk. It’s OK. You don’t have to feel alone.”