Just for Ladies moving to spot on 56th street; Crossroads to take over former location

“We’re not in the business of running gyms, but we bought the business and the building a couple of years ago with the intention of turning it into transitional housing. We knew the need was there. With the high cost of housing in Kearney, sometimes there’s a shortage of transitional housing,” he said.

Earlier this year, when COVID-19 hit, Crossroads decided this was the right time to expand into the space being rented by Just for Ladies. Crossroads has been in the midst of a $2.5 capital campaign for that purpose.

Initially, Crossroads planned to convert the back half of the building into 17 transitional one-bedroom apartments and lease the front half to a business, but Crossroads decided it needs the entire building.

Along with transitional housing in the back, Crossroads will renovate the front half into a 10-bed congregate living transitional housing for men. Crossroads is a group provider with a state probation office program and provides 84 days of transitional living for residents in a four-phase personal resilience program. “We want to do a better job and offer a better facility for them,” Buller said.

He is also pleased that the shelter will be able to offer transitional housing. It cannot do that currently.