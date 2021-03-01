'Just be kind:' UNK’s sophomore overcomes obstacles to be first in family to attend college

KEARNEY – Phadiziana Smith-Whiteside didn’t know a single family member – parents, grandparents, siblings, aunts, uncles or cousins – who had attended college.

“Leaving high school was a big transition,” she said. “I had to look up YouTube videos of freshmen moving in because I didn’t know anything. Should I bring a mirror? Do they have a checklist? Is that a thing?”

An Omaha Northwest High School graduate, Smith-Whiteside also was homeless for several months during her senior year and the summer after graduation as she prepared for college. And she continuously worried about her health – the effects of diabetes and a tumor diagnosis.

Despite these obstacles, she persevered and is now excelling as a sophomore at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

DIFFICULT JOURNEY

Smith-Whiteside grew up “very poor” with her parents and two brothers in north Omaha.

They lived on limited funds and food stamps and resided in low-income housing in a dangerous part of the city.