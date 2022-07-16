MINDEN — A rat ran over Alan Farlin’s face one night when he slept in grass-thatched hut.

His wife Delores, an R.N., vaccinated Filipino children who did not know how old they were because their culture did not know what a calendar was.

Alan and Delores have lived without a telephone and hot water. They’ve rigged up a five-gallon bucket with a rope and pulleys to take a shower.

It all happened because Farlin took a leap of faith 40 years ago and headed to Indonesia and the Philippines to teach children of missionary parents there.

“I don’t preach. I’m not a pastor. I don’t marry or baptize or do other pastoral things. I never went to seminary. I’m just a teacher, for Christ’s sake,” Farlin, 70, said.

The story begins in 1982, when Farlin was a math teacher at Axtell High School. His brother-in-law was a missionary pilot who worked with Wycliffe Bible Translators to “get Scripture into the mother tongue of the people.” One day, the brother-in-law visited and suggested that Farlin go overseas to teach children of the pilots, the linguists and others who support the people who do missionary work.

Farlin begged off, saying he was “just a teacher.”

“All you need is a teaching certificate, and you have that,” his brother-in-law said.

Farlin went home and talked to Delores. “I had lived overseas as a child, and I loved it. I loved teaching in Axtell, too, but I loved cross-cultural things. I was young and adventurous. It would be fun,” he said. He then filled out a Wycliffe inquiry card and sent it in.

Within a week, Farlin got a call from Wycliffe. It wanted him to head to the Philippines right away.

Farlin hesitated. “We were the typical American family. Two cars, two kids, two dogs, two jobs,” he said. He had a teaching contract at Axtell.

The idea was appealing. Delores grew up on a farm near Minden and had traveled to Central America. They had talked about living overseas when they were dating. So when the district found a replacement teacher within 48 hours, that sealed it. In August 1982, Farlin, Delores and their two daughters were on a plane to the Philippines.

First assignment: Manila

Their first assignment was at Faith Academy in Manila, a school of 500 children of missionaries from numerous missionary agencies. Farlin taught a few math classes and launched the school’s computer program.

“We were living in a different culture with 20 million people stacked on top of each other, and I loved it,” he said. “As military brat who moved often, I understood being the new kid in school and rearranging your life to a new way. As a child I’d led a highly mobile life, but my parents were positive about every move. I knew how to deal with that. I felt right at home with these kids,” he said.

Two years later, when the assignment ended, Farlin and Delores had one request: “We like this. Can we do this long-term?” Their only stipulation: they wanted to live in a rural location.

First, they returned to the U.S. for three years for more training. Farlin taught at Christian High School in Lincoln. Then, in 1987, the Parlins and their now-three children left for Irian Jaya (now Papua), on the island of New Guinea in Indonesia.

No phone, no TV

Travel was nothing new to Farlin. Born to military parents in Valdosta, Georgia, he had attended 14 schools while living in Missouri, Germany, Colorado, Cape Cod, and beyond. When he was 16, his parents separated, and his mother brought him to Nebraska. He graduated from Central City High School in 1970 and enrolled at Kearney State College.

“School was only place I felt really comfortable,” he said. He excelled in math. “It was a gift from God that I could do math easily,” he said, so he became a math teacher. He taught for two years in Greeley, then went to Axtell. Now, he was headed to New Guinea.

Arriving in New Guinea, they found that “many people were still living like in the Stone Age, with no connections to the modern world,” Farlin said. Their town was “more modern, like the 1950s, but it was 1987,” he said.

They had no telephone and no TV. They had electricity, but no hot water. Farlin put in western toilet, and created a five-gallon shower using pulleys and a rope to hoist a bucket of warm water above the bather’s head.

On off days, he and his family headed to interior villages. Natives in that region speak over 700 languages, but the Farlins learned the “trade language” common to everyone. “The people there are more intelligent than I am, and they know how to live in that rural place. I couldn’t,” he said.

Farlin taught computers and math to missionaries’ children from the U.S., England, France and Germany. Tuition was just $2,000 per year, which was far less than the $20,000 paid by missionary kids to attend other international schools.

When a new high school opened, Farlin was named its principal. He got his principal’s credentials through correspondence classes at Azusa Pacific University near Los Angeles and eventually got his master’s degree in educational administration from UNK.

Delores: nursing

Along with raising their four children, Delores served as a nurse to the mission community in Irian Jaya. “The medical infrastructure there was not up to snuff,” Farlin said. “It was a government clinic, and they had a single lancet to check for malaria, for example. I never saw them use sterile techniques.”

Delores said people came to their front gate “all the time. Some were hungry, but it was mostly medical issues. I sutured, I ordered lab work, just like a doctor. God worked in spite of me,” she said.

She went up into the mountains to give shots to children for measles, mumps and rubella. She assisted the midwife with delivering babies, communicating with a translator.

“These are people who didn’t know what a calendar was. We often had to guess a child’s age. On market days, people would bring in fish lines, candles, stone axes and salt. They would also would bring their kids in, and we’d immunize them. I saw a lot of skin fungus, too,” she said.

“Our dining room was constantly full of very needy people,” she said. Skin conditions were common because people lived in hot, humid climate in the mountains. They perspired often, but “they don’t take baths regularly. It can be cold at 6,000 feet, so they kept warm by spreading pig grease all over themselves,” she said.

Davao City

In 1996, after six years in Indonesia, they came back to Minden. By then, their oldest daughter Shannon had enrolled at UNK. From 1996-99, Farlin was the principal at Minden East Elementary.

In 1999, the Farlins left for Davao City, on the southern Philippine island of Mindanao, where a new high school eventually opened in a small rented house. Later, for just $50,000, a 10-classroom high school was built.

“With 160-180 kids, we were always a little short-staffed, so I taught an English class, a Bible class, whatever, but we even offered AP calculus. We had to raise our own money. Kids returned to their passport country and succeeded in post-high school education,” Farlin, the new school’s principal, said.

The Farlins were in Davao City for 17 years. In 2016, they returned to Minden. Farlin now works for SIL International, the Wycliffe Bible Translators’ linguistic side. He works remotely 20 hours a week. Delores has retired.

The Farlin children, partly educated overseas, are thriving. T oday (Saturday) Shannon Farlin will marry Daniel Ginn of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, at Minden eFree Church. They are missionaries in Indonesia. Daughter Rachel is a nurse at Platte Valley Medical Center. Daniel works for Xpanxion in Kearney. Angela lives in Hawaii with her military husband.

Making a difference

Farlin and Delores believe they made a difference. One former student makes films to help the Christian cause around the world. “He’d have never have gotten to the university had it not been for our opening a high school where he lived,” Farlin said.

“God can use anybody. Availability is all that’s necessary. I became an administrator not because I wanted to, but I was available, and that’s what was needed,” he said.

He added, “It was fun to watch how God worked. Sometimes He worked with us, and sometimes he worked in spite of us. We had to join him wherever he was.”

He believes he and teachers “spoke to those kids not just educationally, but spiritually. God has no grandchildren. People think missionary kids are Christians because their parents are, but no. They have to decide where they’re going to walk.”

Farlin is an elder at his church and its overseer of missions and outreach. Late last fall, he became the volunteer coordinator at Pioneer Village.

“I’ve had experiences money couldn’t buy, and I loved every moment of it,” he said. “Some people do things for a living. I was living. I don’t have a great retirement program, but we’ve had the opportunity to really live.”

“God can use anybody. All that’s needed is availability. I became an administrator not because I wanted to, but because I was available, and that’s what was needed.” Alan Farlin