Just 8 days to go for the annual Kearney Area Community Foundation’s Give Where You Live event

KEARNEY — Just 10 days to go, and the clock is ticking.

The Kearney Area Community Foundation’s ninth annual Give Where You Live 2021 will be midnight-11:59 p.m. Dec. 2. The event benefits 185 charitable organizations and causes.

Since it began in 2013, Give Where You Live has raised more than $6.5 million for local nonprofits. This year, $130,000 in challenge match funds and prizes will be awarded.

“We are committed to our mission of promoting the spirit of charitable giving and effectively responding to the community’s needs,” said Judi Sickler, president/CEO of the KACF. “We are proud that the annual Give Where You Live campaign accomplishes just that.”

Last year, the eighth annual event, raised a record-breaking $1,325,551. Donors made more than 6,440 gifts for 177 organizations/causes in a year crippled by COVID-19. “We were blown away. This is such a generous community,” Sickler said.

Several prizes are new this year. Donors who give from midnight to 1 a.m. Dec. 2 will be entered in a drawing for $500. Three prizes will be awarded. Donors who give 5-7 a.m. will be entered into a random drawing for a $500 prize to the nonprofit they choose. Three prizes will be awarded.