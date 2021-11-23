Just 8 days to go for the annual Kearney Area Community Foundation’s Give Where You Live event

KEARNEY — Just 10 days to go, and the clock is ticking.
The Kearney Area Community Foundation’s ninth annual Give Where You Live 2021 will be midnight-11:59 p.m. Dec. 2. The event benefits 185 charitable organizations and causes.
Since it began in 2013, Give Where You Live has raised more than $6.5 million for local nonprofits. This year, $130,000 in challenge match funds and prizes will be awarded.
“We are committed to our mission of promoting the spirit of charitable giving and effectively responding to the community’s needs,” said Judi Sickler, president/CEO of the KACF. “We are proud that the annual Give Where You Live campaign accomplishes just that.”
Last year, the eighth annual event, raised a record-breaking $1,325,551. Donors made more than 6,440 gifts for 177 organizations/causes in a year crippled by COVID-19. “We were blown away. This is such a generous community,” Sickler said.
Several prizes are new this year. Donors who give from midnight to 1 a.m. Dec. 2 will be entered in a drawing for $500. Three prizes will be awarded. Donors who give 5-7 a.m. will be entered into a random drawing for a $500 prize to the nonprofit they choose. Three prizes will be awarded.
Donors who give between 4-5 p.m. will be entered into a random drawing to win $500.
Also, a $1,000 first-place prize, and a $500 second-place prize, will be awarded to the organizations that get a donation from the two people who live the farthest from Kearney.
A Facebook Live Challenge invites organizations to post a live video from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 2 using the hashtag #KearneyGives. Send a screenshot of the live event to jasmine@kearneyfoundation.org before 10 p.m. Dec. 2, with “Facebook Live Challenge” in the subject line. Four $500 prizes will be randomly drawn from qualifying organizations.
Because COVID-19 remains a threat, several contactless giving options are available:
GIVE ONLINE: Visit www.givewhereyoulive.net and click “Nonprofits” to view all 185 registered organizations. Follow the donation instructions on the website and have your credit card ready. Online gifts can be made done now through Dec. 2.
GIVE BY MAIL: Make a check out to Give Where You Live and mail it to KACF at 412 W. 48th St., Suite 12, Kearney, NE 68845. Checks need to be mailed early to be sure they arrive by Dec. 2 to be counted in the campaign.
If giving to multiple charities, write one check, and send it with a completed form indicating the amount for each one.
DONATION PICK UP: A KACF staff or board member can pick up checks within Kearney city limits. Call KACF at 308-237-3114 to schedule a time for pick-up.
DRIVE UP DONATION: KACF offices will be open 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Dec. 2. Donors can drive to the office and call the foundation from their car. A volunteer will come out and pick up their donation and form.
Donors also may bring their donations into the office. Refreshments will be available.