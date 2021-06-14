Jury selection for alleged Oxford sex trafficker trial to go into second day

BEAVER CITY — Eighty people were summoned for jury selection during the first day of the trial for an Oxford man charged in a Furnas County sex trafficking case.

The trial for William J. Quinn, 57, of Oxford began Monday in Furnas County District Court at Beaver City. According to Furnas County District Court Clerk Victoria Barnett, there were 42 prospective jurors initially called. Of those 14 were dismissed, and 14 more were called to replace them.

Jury selection will continue Tuesday. There will be a group of 35 to 40 people called Tuesday morning and another group of 35 to 40 Tuesday afternoon, Barnett said.

Quinn faces five counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child, two counts of human sex trafficking of a minor, three counts of manufacturing-visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct, two counts of possession-visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct, two counts of enticement by electronic communication device and one count of child abuse.

He pleaded not guilty in September to all 15 counts.

The trial is scheduled for 10 days and is being presided over by Judge David Urbom.