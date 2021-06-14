 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jury selection for alleged Oxford sex trafficker trial to go into second day
0 Comments
top story

Jury selection for alleged Oxford sex trafficker trial to go into second day

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BEAVER CITY — Eighty people were summoned for jury selection during the first day of the trial for an Oxford man charged in a Furnas County sex trafficking case.

The trial for William J. Quinn, 57, of Oxford began Monday in Furnas County District Court at Beaver City. According to Furnas County District Court Clerk Victoria Barnett, there were 42 prospective jurors initially called. Of those 14  were dismissed, and 14 more were called to replace them.

William Quinn

William Quinn

Jury selection will continue Tuesday. There will be a group of 35 to 40 people called Tuesday morning and another group of 35 to 40 Tuesday afternoon, Barnett said.

Quinn faces five counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child, two counts of human sex trafficking of a minor, three counts of manufacturing-visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct, two counts of possession-visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct, two counts of enticement by electronic communication device and one count of child abuse.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

He pleaded not guilty in September to all 15 counts.

The trial is scheduled for 10 days and is being presided over by Judge David Urbom.

Omaha attorney Mallory Hughes will be representing Quinn and Corey O’Brien of Lincoln is prosecuting for the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office.

If convicted, Quinn faces life in prison.

Twelve other men have been charged in the Furnas County sex trafficking case.

ashley.bebensee@kearneyhub.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories June 14

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News