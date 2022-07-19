Jury duty scammers hitting Buffalo County, asking for payment in gift cards

KEARNEY — Buffalo County residents are being extorted in a jury duty scam that asks for payment in gift cards to avoid being arrested on a warrant.

Within the last few days scammers are calling residents claiming to be Buffalo County Sheriff deputy. The fake deputy tells the victim there is a warrant out for their arrest for failing to appear for jury duty.

The scammer then informs the victim that they can avoid being arrested by paying a fine via gift or green dot cards.

“They’re very persuasive, and mean,” said Brandon Brueggemann, a sheriff’s office investigator. “No government agency will ask for payment in gift cards.”

When a person is summoned for jury duty, the court will first mail them a questionnare, which must be returned to the court, according to Cheryl Stabenow, deputy Buffalo County District Court Clerk. The clerk will then determine by the replies in the questionnaire if the person qualifies for jury duty.

The resident is then mailed a letter from the court saying specific dates when the person should appear for jury duty. If a person fails to appear for jury duty court staff will call them, Stabenow said, and have the person contact the court office.

The Federal Trade Commission outlines several tips to help avoid scams. Those include:

- Block unwanted calls and texts.

- Don’t give personal or financial information to a request you weren’t expecting.

- Resist the pressure to act immediately.

- Know how scammers tell you to pay, usually through a wire service or through gift cards,

- Stop and talk to someone you trust.

Anyone wanting to know if they’ve missed jury duty can call the Buffalo County Court office at 308-236-1228, or the district court office at 308-236-1246.