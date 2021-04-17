 Skip to main content
Jury acquits Kearney man of 3 counts sex assault
Jury acquits Kearney man of 3 counts sex assault

KEARNEY — A jury has acquitted a Kearney man of three counts of sexual assault, and was deadlocked on a fourth similar charge.

Collin Taubenheim

Collin Taubenheim

The jury found Collin Taubenheim, 19, of Kearney not guilty in Buffalo County District Court of two counts of felony first-degree sexual assault and one count of felony attempted first-degree sexual assault. The jury was deadlocked on a fourth charge of felony first-degree sexual assault, and a mistrial was declared, court records indicate.

The charges accused Taubenheim of subjecting the alleged victims to sexual penetration without their consent. Taubenheim, who initially was charged in May, denied the allegations that were reported to have occurred on April 28, 2018, Aug. 31, 2018, Sept. 9, 2018, and Feb. 24, 2019, and involved three victims.

The three-day trial earlier this week was presided over by Judge Andrew Butler.

A status hearing will be held later this month regarding further proceedings on the deadlocked charge.

