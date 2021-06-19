Jurors take a close look at arrest video of suspected Oxford sex trafficker

BEAVER CITY — During Friday’s testimony in William J. “Billy” Quinn’s sexual assault and trafficking trial in Furnas County District Court the jury watched police video of officers serving an arrest and search warrant on Quinn at his business property in Oxford.
Quinn is accused of having sex with a 15-year-old girl and selling her to other men.
Furnas County Sheriff’s Sgt. Alex Huntley said when officers entered Quinn’s property the office door was open but then abruptly closed when officers identified themselves. Police ordered the person to open the door and after about 15 seconds, Huntley said Quinn opened the door.
After officers told Quinn why he was being arrested Huntley said Quinn asked, “If someone sends you a picture of themselves nude, it’s against the law?”
Huntley explained to Quinn it isn’t against the law unless the person is under age. Quinn then asked what was considered under age. Huntley said the legal age for someone to consent to sex in Nebraska is 16.
After Quinn was read his Miranda rights, he asked Huntley if someone was accusing him of rape. Huntley then explained Quinn’s charges to him.
Quinn’s cell phone and laptop computer were seized as evidence from his office. Quinn also was asked by police if he had nude photos on his phone, and Quinn said “yes,” but that the photos weren’t of anyone underage.
Quinn told police he knew the alleged victim’s family and she introduced herself to him as being 18 years old.
During cross examination by defense attorney Joseph Howard of Omaha, Huntley said he didn’t collect the alleged victim’s cell phone until the day after she made her initial statement to police. Huntley also didn’t instruct the girl, her sister or her brother-in-law to not talk to anyone about the case.
After Huntley seized Quinn’s phone as evidence he switched it to airplane mode, and didn’t open the laptop, which is part of typical protocol. Huntley also didn’t place the seized items in evidence bags.
Howard questioned Huntley about cross contaminating evidence and whether he changed his gloves each time he collected a diferrent piece of evidence. Huntley said he didn’t.
Chrisanne Wickham, a registered nurse and sexual assault nurse examiner with the Family Advocacy Network in Kearney, performed an exam on the alleged victim in January 2020. Wickham said the girl didn’t have any bruising on her body, but said she was forced to have sex with 27 partners.
Seth Gustafson, Furnas County chief deputy sheriff, tried to distance himself from Quinn’s case because of previous contact between the two men. In 2013, Quinn turned Gustafson in to authorities for procurring alcohol to a minor, and in 2015, Gustafson arrested Quinn for driving under the influence.
However, part of Gustafson’s duties are to handle evidence in cases. Gustafson denied tampering with any evidence in Quinn’s case.
Mike Dowling, a Nebraska State Patrol investigator, collected some of the evidence in the case, including hair and body matter from Quinn’s pickup, a blanket and two sheets with stains from Quinn’s business property. Dowling didn’t change gloves each time he collected a different piece of evidence.
Quinn is charged with four counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child, two counts of human sex trafficking of a minor, three counts of manufacturing-visual depictions of sexually explicit conduct, two counts of possession-visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct, two counts of enticement by electronic communication device and one count of child abuse in connection with the girl.
He has denied all allegations.
The trial began Monday and is expected to last until Friday. Testimony is scheduled to resume Monday.