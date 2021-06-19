Jurors take a close look at arrest video of suspected Oxford sex trafficker

BEAVER CITY — During Friday’s testimony in William J. “Billy” Quinn’s sexual assault and trafficking trial in Furnas County District Court the jury watched police video of officers serving an arrest and search warrant on Quinn at his business property in Oxford.

Quinn is accused of having sex with a 15-year-old girl and selling her to other men.

Furnas County Sheriff’s Sgt. Alex Huntley said when officers entered Quinn’s property the office door was open but then abruptly closed when officers identified themselves. Police ordered the person to open the door and after about 15 seconds, Huntley said Quinn opened the door.

After officers told Quinn why he was being arrested Huntley said Quinn asked, “If someone sends you a picture of themselves nude, it’s against the law?”

Huntley explained to Quinn it isn’t against the law unless the person is under age. Quinn then asked what was considered under age. Huntley said the legal age for someone to consent to sex in Nebraska is 16.

After Quinn was read his Miranda rights, he asked Huntley if someone was accusing him of rape. Huntley then explained Quinn’s charges to him.