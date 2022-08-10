Jurassic Park theme for next Pub Quiz at Cunningham's Journal

KEARNEY — The theme is “Life Finds A Way: A Jurassic Park/World Quiz" for this month's Kearney Public Library’s Pub Quiz at Cunningham’s Journal.

The quiz will be 7:30-9:30 p.m. Aug. 16 upstairs at Cunningham’s Journal, 15 W. 23rd St.

Teams of one to six people will answer 30 trivia questions in one hour. Questions will cover trivia from films.

The team with the most correct answers wins a $50 gift card to Cunningham’s Journal.

Registration is required. To register, please email James at jtidei@kearneygov.org with your team name and the number of team members (limit of six per team).

Please call James at Kearney Public Library at 308-233-3277 for more information or questions.

This month’s free question is: At the beginning of Jurassic Park, a park worker is killed while they transfer a dinosaur into a holding pen. What type of dinosaur were park workers transferring?