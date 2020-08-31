Junk Jaunt still on for Sept. 25-27, in spite of COVID-19

KEARNEY — Not even COVID-19 can stop the Junk Jaunt.
The 17th annual Junk Jaunt, that 300-mile yard sale that extends from Grand Island 150 miles west to Halsey, Brewster and Dunning and back, is slated for Sept. 25-27.
Some 425 vendors are participating — 100 fewer than last year and 150 fewer than 2018. “But people will have plenty of places to shop,” said Dianne Wiberg, the general coordinator.
The public is eager and ready, she added.
“We have had a lot of phone calls and a lot of interest from people wanting to come to the Junk Jaunt, so we’re hoping for another great, and safe, year,” she said.
Vendors also will be located at the Custer County Fairgrounds in Broken Bow and the Howard County Fairgrounds in St. Paul as well as the Cairo ballpark. “Cairo and Grand Island are down a little, but Taylor, Brewster and Ravenna are up,” added Wiberg, who has led the event since 2016.
All vendors have been advised to follow the current Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services rules regarding COVID-19, and they’re encouraged to observe social distancing. “We are giving signs to all vendors about wearing masks and observing other health guidelines,” Wiberg said.
It will be the 17th consecutive year for the event, held the fourth full weekend in September. Each year, 35 towns participate in nine counties: Blaine, Loup, Garfield, Wheeler, Greeley, Valley, Custer, Sherman and Howard.
Tiny pieces of Hall and Buffalo counties join in, too: the portion of Hall County that sits north of Interstate 80, including Grand Island, Alda and Wood River; and, in Buffalo County, Ravenna, located on Highway 2 on the county’s northern edge.
The Junk Jaunt was launched by the Loup River Scenic Byway Committee in 2003 as a way to promote central Nebraska. That first year, 1,000 shoppers visited 35 sale sites. The next year, the committee distributed a professionally printed Shopper Guide. “By the third year, it was growing by leaps and bounds,” Peggy Haskell, the first general coordinator, told the Hub a year ago.
By 2014, the sale’s 10th year, there were 700 vendors. By 2017, that number was 720. There are also “umpteen freeloaders,” or people who hold unregistered sales along the route, Haskell said.
Vendors who live in Junk Jaunt counties can register for $25. Out-of-the-area vendors pay $35, but they must sell their wares inside the nine counties. All registrants get a 15-word description of their sale items in the Junk Jaunt Shopper’s Guide, which is published in early September.
Even with fewer vendors — the entry deadline was Aug. 1 — the Junk Jaunt will go on, rain or shine. “Some people are just leery about bringing strangers into our area this year,” Wiberg said.
