Junk Jaunt kicks off Friday with 500-mile garage sale

Last year, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, just 438 vendors participated, but 132 additional vendors registered this year, Wiberg said. Most are veteran sellers, but some are new. Also, many antique dealers participate at the Custer County Fairgrounds in Broken Bow.

The popular Shopper’s Guide, which lists every sale site on the route, has sold out. A few hard copies remain for sale for $10 in a few towns throughout the region. The Shoppers Guide can be downloaded online for $10, Wiberg said.

Also back this year is the popular Passport Program. Passports are located inside the Shopper’s Guide. Shoppers can get their passports stamped at one site in each town marked with a bright sign and a big black asterisk. After the Junk Jaunt, they mail their completed passports to the Nebraska Junk Jaunt office in Ord.

A drawing will be held in late October, with a prize of $150 for one shopper who visited at least 16 towns; $100 for a shopper who visited 10-15 towns, and $50 for a shopper who stopped at up to nine towns.