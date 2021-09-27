Junk Jaunt a 'real treasure;' Some sell stuff so they can buy more

Inside the auditorium, Riley Mills, executive director of the Ravenna Chamber of Commerce, was delighted with the crowd and the weather — especially the weather. “Usually regardless of the weather forecasts, we get one hot day, one cold day and a day of rain for the Junk Jaunt, but not this year,” he said.

Wendy Meyer and Alisha Weber came from North Platte to sell at the Junk Jaunt for the first time. They offered jewelry, unique handbags, scarves and more inside the auditorium. They own separate businesses called Just Teasin’ & Bend the Trend, located on the same site as a combination hair salon and boutique in North Platte.

Every fall, they hit the road and participate in local fairs and events like the Junk Jaunt throughout the state. “We’ve been meeting people here. We’ve had fun,” said Weber, whose stylish hair was dyed the hue of fall apples.

Out along Ravenna’s Grand Avenue, people spread out wares on the sidewalks and the curb, offering furniture, old farm equipment, lawn signs and miscellaneous items.

At the northern end of the bridge leading over the BNSF tracks into Ravenna from Highway 2, seven members of the Wilkinson family had set up long tables outside Goodfellows Paint & Body.