Junk Jaunt a 'real treasure;' Some sell stuff so they can buy more

RAVENNA — For the last several years, Dan and Deanne Leffler of Kearney scoured the garages, yards and farms for old finds in the Junk Jaunt, that annual fall yard sale spread across 350 miles in central Nebraska.
This weekend, instead of buying, they were selling.
On Saturday morning, Deanne sat pleasantly inside the Ravenna City Auditorium as people browsed through her booth’s toys, dishes and knickknacks. “We decided to sell this year,” she said.
Outside, Dan sat in the warm sunshine. A unit manager at YRTC, Dan had a white Santa Claus beard that matched the Christmas decorations he was offering.
In an open trailer, he displayed a pristine antique dresser with large oval mirror for $450.
“I had to work Friday, so this is my first day here,” he said Saturday morning as shoppers walked by.
The Lefflers are also antique dealers who sell at Railroad Town in Grand Island, Aardvark Antique Mall in Lincoln and Platte Valley Antiques in Greenwood, but this past weekend, they joined vendors at Ravenna, the only official Junk Jaunt destination in Buffalo County.
This was the 18th annual Junk Jaunt, which circles from Grand Island west to Dunning and back on Highways 2, 91 and 11. The event encompasses nine counties, plus Ravenna and a few northwestern towns in Hall County, including Grand Island.
Inside the auditorium, Riley Mills, executive director of the Ravenna Chamber of Commerce, was delighted with the crowd and the weather — especially the weather. “Usually regardless of the weather forecasts, we get one hot day, one cold day and a day of rain for the Junk Jaunt, but not this year,” he said.
Wendy Meyer and Alisha Weber came from North Platte to sell at the Junk Jaunt for the first time. They offered jewelry, unique handbags, scarves and more inside the auditorium. They own separate businesses called Just Teasin’ & Bend the Trend, located on the same site as a combination hair salon and boutique in North Platte.
Every fall, they hit the road and participate in local fairs and events like the Junk Jaunt throughout the state. “We’ve been meeting people here. We’ve had fun,” said Weber, whose stylish hair was dyed the hue of fall apples.
Out along Ravenna’s Grand Avenue, people spread out wares on the sidewalks and the curb, offering furniture, old farm equipment, lawn signs and miscellaneous items.
At the northern end of the bridge leading over the BNSF tracks into Ravenna from Highway 2, seven members of the Wilkinson family had set up long tables outside Goodfellows Paint & Body.
On the building hung a sign advising customers to make an offer if they sought a lower price. They offered old furniture, old microwaves, pots, artificial floral arrangements, and an antique clawfoot bathtub for $200.
The Wilkinsons have been Junk Jaunt vendors at this site for the last three or four years. They like it because it’s visible for people heading into town, Pam Wilkinson said as she repeatedly accepted cash from customers buying her recycled treasures.
A few blocks away, Crystal and Jeff Euckler sat with their dog, Thunder, as shoppers wandered around the driveway and into the garage of Crystal’s father Randy Keldsen. On the driveway was a stool with a seat and back that looked like old Coca-Cola bottle caps.
“Now’s the time to get rid of some of our stuff so we can buy more,” Crystal joked.
Like the Lefflers, they were Junk Jaunt buyers selling for the first time. Keldsen was selling a lot of what he called his “old stuff,” including impressive model airplanes.
By mid-afternoon Saturday, the large building on the Zoerb farm in Litchfield, far west of Ravenna, was nearly empty. Every year, the Homeward Trail Bible Camp offers furniture, books, toys, lamps, old farm equipment and more items there.
Among this year’s gems was a pulpit, with an asking price of $10.
The group sells Thursday, Friday and Saturday so they can go to church on Sunday. It had been a successful sale, Linda Zoerb said. By 3:30 p.m. Saturday, not much was left.
Back in Ravenna, Mills said the Junk Jaunt was one of the town’s liveliest weekends of the year. He envisions adding a concert or a car show to it.
By late morning Saturday, he said Ravenna had sold out of its Junk Jaunt Shopper’s Guides, and just four guides were left at another site in town.
“It’s going great,” he said.