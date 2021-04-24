Junk into Art: Kearney's Jasnoch is mighty with metal creations

KEARNEY — Beth Jasnoch digs into nuts, bolts, nails and wire. She picks up rusty, dusty telephones and forgotten car hoods. Then the magic begins. She creates art.

The magic happens in her studio, a restored barn she bought from a retiring photographer and then moved it from Second Avenue to her property off East 56th Street. It is full of pieces of metal of all shapes and sizes and lengths. She has pieces of old stoves and even a rusty old telephone.

When she sits down to work, she’s never quite sure what her hands will create. She has turned out crosses, wall hangings, art pieces and metal angels.

In her basement gallery, where she displays, hangs and sells her work, is a floral piece she calls “Flamboyant Fleur.” It was created with disc blades, 125-year-old fence posts, metal salvaged from a new house build, and pieces from a 1970 green Ford pickup.

She loves using old family photos in her collages, using what she calls an abstract realism style that she was to introduced when she took an online class during the COVID-19 pandemic.

She also picks up curious pieces at the Junk Jaunt.