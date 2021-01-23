Junior Achievement’s online lessons user-friendly for first graders at Buffalo Hills

“Kids only see what’s in front of them,” she explained. “My own kids, when they were little, they would say, ‘I want to work for Junior Achievement’ or what my husband works for, because they only see what’s in front of them. When the community comes in and talks about their jobs, kids see there are more things out there than just what they see every day in my life.”

This semester, JA is still in need of some volunteers to help expand students’ horizons in the 50 classrooms they want to reach.

Being an odd year, the need for volunteers has been a challenge all over the state.

“We have such a great following of Junior Achievement volunteers and people who stick with us every year, and we always have a lot of classrooms that we need to have volunteers for,” Norris said.

This year, while there is less of a time commitment and no travel, Norris said some have been a bit intimidated by the challenge of remotely teaching.

But, she added, there’s still a need.

“Even though it may be harder for some people, over technology, to feel that they’re getting a rewarding experience out of it, I hope people will step outside of their comfort zone and make sure the kids don’t go a year without JA,” Norris said.