Junior Achievement’s online lessons user-friendly for first graders at Buffalo Hills

KEARNEY — Even if they can’t physically enter buildings this year, Junior Achievement volunteers still are teaching kids about careers, communities and financial literacy.
JA has had a presence in Kearney schools since 2014, when it was pilot-tested at Buffalo Hills Elementary.
Since then, it has grown to affect every elementary classroom, plus some classes at the middle and high schools. In years past, a volunteer would stop by each classroom for a series of age-appropriate lessons about money management, their career or entrepreneurship.
But the pandemic threw a wrench in the works.
Kearney Public Schools, like many schools, was not allowing outside visitors as a public health precaution.
“This summer is when we were told no volunteers could be in the schools, not just in Kearney but in Lincoln and everywhere else that we serve,” said Tera Norris, president of Junior Achievement of Lincoln, which serves 11 counties in Nebraska, including Buffalo. “But we still wanted to make JA happen for kids even though volunteers can’t go into the schools.”
Last semester, though, 64 classrooms still ended up receiving JA lessons, just virtually.
Jordan Reinertson’s first grade class at Glenwood Elementary was one of them.
“It worked out really smoothly, I thought, for it all being virtual,” she said.
When it was time for one of the 15-minute lessons, Reinertson cast her computer screen on the projector and then turned her laptop so the camera, and JA volunteer Chelsea Feusner, could see the kids.
If worksheets had to be handed out or an activity needed to be completed, Reinertson stepped in to help. Otherwise, Feusner was leading the class north of Kearney from her chair at the KPS Central Office.
Though Feusner had been on the other side of JA as a building leader, this was the first semester she stepped up to be a volunteer.
She says it was an easy transition.
“The Junior Achievement curriculum, for people who’ve never taught before, is very scripted,” the KPS director of K-5 education described. “Even as a new Junior Achievement volunteer, it’s a very easy program to just go in and deliver. Even being online, Junior Achievement made the lessons very user-friendly.”
For Reinertson’s first graders, the lessons focused around things like, “What’s the difference between a want and a need?” and “What makes a community?” Volunteers like Feusner also get the chance to talk about their careers.
Norris said that’s an essential step toward expanding kids’ horizons and plans for their futures.
“Kids only see what’s in front of them,” she explained. “My own kids, when they were little, they would say, ‘I want to work for Junior Achievement’ or what my husband works for, because they only see what’s in front of them. When the community comes in and talks about their jobs, kids see there are more things out there than just what they see every day in my life.”
This semester, JA is still in need of some volunteers to help expand students’ horizons in the 50 classrooms they want to reach.
Being an odd year, the need for volunteers has been a challenge all over the state.
“We have such a great following of Junior Achievement volunteers and people who stick with us every year, and we always have a lot of classrooms that we need to have volunteers for,” Norris said.
This year, while there is less of a time commitment and no travel, Norris said some have been a bit intimidated by the challenge of remotely teaching.
But, she added, there’s still a need.
“Even though it may be harder for some people, over technology, to feel that they’re getting a rewarding experience out of it, I hope people will step outside of their comfort zone and make sure the kids don’t go a year without JA,” Norris said.
Anyone interested in signing up to be a JA volunteer may visit bit.ly/KearneyJA or email ttrue@jalincoln.org.
Even without being physically in a classroom, Feusner still said the experience was a rewarding one.
“It gave me a chance to see kids again and help them think about the future and how they are going to achieve that,” she said. “It’s great to have an interaction with students. Even online it was just a great opportunity.”
With fewer opportunities like this available to KPS students during the pandemic, volunteering this year might be even more important.
“Anyway that you can mix the community with your school is a great thing. I like the way we incorporate it through Junior Achievement,” Reinertson said. “And I think it was maybe even more valuable now because we don’t get to do the usual outside our school experiences.”
“Our kids have missed a lot during the pandemic,” Feusner echoed. “We wanted to make sure we still offered opportunities for our kids to learn about our community and what’s happening around us.”